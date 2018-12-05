 
menu
Eish! 5.12.2018 12:31 pm

Amandala – South Africa’s new buzzword

Kaunda Selisho
Naomi Campbell has trended for her incorrect pronunciation of Amandla | Image: Twitter

Naomi Campbell has trended for her incorrect pronunciation of Amandla | Image: Twitter

Knowing South Africans, the phrase might just end up on a t-shirt.

The week is nearly over but the country can’t get over the new buzzword gifted to us by Naomi Campbell at the Global Citizen concert.

In the spirit of Madiba (and other struggle icons), international hosts and dignitaries have been using the word “amandla” as though it were the verbal version of salt in an effort to add local flavour to their speeches.

There was one slight problem though…

… they were saying amanda-la instead of amandla.

I cant get over this Amandela thing yaz????????????????????

Posted by Moremi Dimera on Tuesday, 4 December 2018

 

Amandla directly translated means “power”, but we’re not quite sure what Amanda-la means.

Despite not knowing what it means, South Africans have already adopted the phrase which they are using in their social media posts. Some have even changed their social media names to Amandala.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: Pharrell Williams getting triggered by hadedas is hilarious 4.12.2018
Seven suspects arrested after Global Citizen concert 3.12.2018
I want full report on Global Citizen crimes, Makhura demands 3.12.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.