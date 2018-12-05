Amandala – South Africa’s new buzzword

The week is nearly over but the country can’t get over the new buzzword gifted to us by Naomi Campbell at the Global Citizen concert.

In the spirit of Madiba (and other struggle icons), international hosts and dignitaries have been using the word “amandla” as though it were the verbal version of salt in an effort to add local flavour to their speeches.

There was one slight problem though…

… they were saying amanda-la instead of amandla.

I cant get over this Amandela thing yaz???????????????????? Posted by Moremi Dimera on Tuesday, 4 December 2018

Amandla directly translated means “power”, but we’re not quite sure what Amanda-la means.

Despite not knowing what it means, South Africans have already adopted the phrase which they are using in their social media posts. Some have even changed their social media names to Amandala.

Good Morning South Africans aka #Rupert Children. More greetings to Red Beret Shangaans and You Vendas. Amandala! — PhathuMakwarela (@PhathuMakwarela) December 5, 2018

Reciprocity in all relationships in our lifetime! AMANDALA! https://t.co/bZGkCCNL0s — Bhut’ Masasa (@MsMasasa) December 5, 2018

I miss Amandala — Irvin Pooe???? (@Irvinpooe) December 5, 2018

This is my Favorite video rn.????????AMANDALA ???? pic.twitter.com/wCOMjLyAr1 — HYENA ????SZN???? (@ThandoDaniso) December 2, 2018

“I love your British accent, can you say that again for me?” …

“Amandala” pic.twitter.com/P4nOqqA1Vn — Rosella (@Rosella_Seresi) December 2, 2018

Our fancy cousin has returned from school abroad and the twang is skreng. Amandala! A-where-tew! https://t.co/nIaTHzHxC6 — Janine (@janaaier) December 2, 2018

I will take up this issue of “amandala” directly with the source — Sherwin Bryce-Pease (@sherwiebp) December 2, 2018

Amandala what you must. — Donovan Goliath (@DonovanGoliath) December 2, 2018

I actually thought AMANDALA was Amandla + Mandela… ???????????????? — IG: Mahle_omhle (@mahle_omhle_) December 5, 2018

If we are being honest! Naomi Campbell is a true fashion Icon. She literally just rebranded Amandla to Amandala! To Something fresh & young & with more of an international appeal! Your faves could never — Sir Blue (@SirBluebird) December 3, 2018

