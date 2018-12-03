Twitter not impressed with Rasta’s portraits of Beyonce and Jay-Z

Celebrity painter Lebani Sirenje has been trending again on Twitter following his latest works of art that have been circulating. The painter, dubbed as the official funeral painter, has received criticism for all the portraits of celebrities he has done.

This time he painted Beyonce and Jay-Z, but South Africans on Twitter say he got it wrong again.

Please don't show this to Beyonce and Jay Z before they perform they might refuse… Rasta is at it again #GlobalCitizen #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA pic.twitter.com/NNsEj2BQqY — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) December 2, 2018

Some Twitter users have speculated the couple may have stopped the broadcast of their performance after seeing the paintings.

While some say the man looks like Dr Dre, others say he is leaning towards Tim Modise. No one has quite figured out who the woman could be.

These were some of the reactions on Twitter:

When do we see Dr Dre on stage? Assuming this is who Rasta was painting for us ? pic.twitter.com/dy4O09LMnS — Nick Explicit (@NickExplicit) December 2, 2018

He claims to be a painter and always does outrageous paintings of people. See th above pics of Beyonce and JayZ..I mean really ???????? — Cindy MaNcue???????????????? (@Cindyswtnes) December 2, 2018

Rasta needs to retire. pic.twitter.com/sGMs7Wntpn — Ntombie Mtshali (@BujelaNtombi) December 2, 2018

