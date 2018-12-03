 
menu
Eish! 3.12.2018 10:43 am

Twitter not impressed with Rasta’s portraits of Beyonce and Jay-Z

Citizen reporter
Picture: Twitter

Picture: Twitter

Rasta has been advised to retire from painting as his latest works of art fail to impress.

Celebrity painter Lebani Sirenje has been trending again on Twitter following his latest works of art that have been circulating. The painter, dubbed as the official funeral painter, has received criticism for all the portraits of celebrities he has done.

This time he painted Beyonce and Jay-Z, but South Africans on Twitter say he got it wrong again.

Some Twitter users have speculated the couple may have stopped the broadcast of their performance after seeing the paintings.

While some say the man looks like Dr Dre, others say he is leaning towards Tim Modise. No one has quite figured out who the woman could be.

These were some of the reactions on Twitter:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: Black Coffee joins the Carters as they celebrate Jay-Z’s birthday 4.12.2018
Sasol trends at number two for Global Citizen robberies 3.12.2018
Cele defends police over Global Citizen chaos 3.12.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.