Man stuns social media with bus accident selfies

Social media users were left in a state of confusion on Wednesday morning after Twitter user @nicole_fkay shared two pictures of a man before and after an accident.

The vehicle is apparently a Nagi bus that travels from Harare to Maputo.

In the first picture, the man took a selfie, with a red bus and people in the background. The travelling group was taking a break or the bus broke down and people were forced to stand outside until the problem was fixed.

In the second picture, the same man posts another selfie, this time with his head and face dusty, and the same bus in the background, this time on its roof.

While most people laughed at the man, while feeling sorry for the other affected commuters, some said the pictures could surely not have been real. They argued it must have been a scene filmed for a movie.

“Why am I not seeing the funny side to this. The man just survived an accident and I can’t help but wonder if everyone is alright,” said user @Arc.’Tunde, while @Potlako Pk wrote: “So he even got a chance for selfie after the tragedy. Man is leadership … he’s a very reliable source.”

These were some of the other comments on Twitter:

I shouldn't be laughing…. why am I laughing? This was a trap!???????????????????????????????? — StreEtCONOMIST Mbonisi Gumbo (@Mboxe006) November 20, 2018

To all those who are laughing pic.twitter.com/RcBy5PvjtI — DzhombereOriginal (@mudauthabelo2) November 21, 2018

Its Nagi bus which plies Harare- Kwekwe to Maputo route what happened , — the bullet (@daddybulle) November 21, 2018

Why am i not seeing the funny side to this. The man just survived an accident and i can help but wonder if everyone is alright. — Arc.'Tunde (@BA7_3AN) November 21, 2018

