Man’s ‘research’ about ducks fails to impress National Geographic

Twitter user @StephenJMolloy found himself joining the blocked list of the National Geographical channel after sharing what he described as “mind-blowing” research about ducks.

The man asked the channel to follow him on Twitter so he could send them a message about his so-called research, which they did.

He then shared his findings, which read: “Ducks don’t actually float. Their legs are so long that they are able to walk on he river bed.”

National Geographic was so mind-blown that they thought blocking the man on Twitter to avoid more “research findings” was their only option.

All his followers said he deserved what he got.

