Eish! 20.11.2018 11:15 am

Imagine SA’s biggest political movements as siblings in a black family

Kaunda Selisho
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party leader Julius Malema (2nd L) speaks flanked by Democratic Alliance (DA) party leader Mmusi Maimane (L), United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa (2nd R) and Corne Mulder (R) of the Freedom Front Plus (FF+), as they give a press conference. Picture: AFP PHOTO

A local media personality hilariously characterises most of SA’s political movements as family members in a black family, and the result is hilarious.

As the holiday season approaches, fun festivities aren’t the only thing that are top of mind for South Africans. Many are either looking forward to or dreading time spent with their often dysfunctional but entertaining family members.

Perhaps it is this fact that prompted entertainer Blessing “MaBlerh” Cele to let his imagination run wild in a hilarious Twitter thread that characterises some of South Africa’s biggest political movements as siblings in a black family.

From the ANC as the firstborn widow with more money than everyone else to the “Veza Ndlebe” (illegitimate child) and the “let’s take this outside and fight” type newcomer that is Patricia De Lille’s new political party – meet South Africa’s most dysfunctional family.

