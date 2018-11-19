Penis cleaner elicits mixed reaction on social media

A tweet that started out as sarcastic commentary intended to highlight the gender disparity in “intimate” hygiene products has introduced a number of social media user to a product that they had previously never seen before – penis cleaner.

Twitter user @NadineKDirks asked cosmetics retailer, Clicks, where she could “find the penis deodorant/wash section” since the section for vaginal hygiene was so well stocked.

Hi @Clicks_SA where can I find the penis deodorant/wash section? Since you now have a whole range of products to make vaginas pristine, even though it cleans itself, please point me to where I can find the stuff for musty balls and smegma. Thanks ???? — Gogo Magosha (@NadineKDirks) November 17, 2018

Dirks was understandably under the impression that such a section doesn’t exist.

I mean, I thought I only needed water but evidently my vagina is a health hazard that needs specialised detergents to ensure men don't realise it doesn't smell like Pleasures by Clinique. Whoops! — Gogo Magosha (@NadineKDirks) November 17, 2018

Twitter user @ThapeloMaps then responded with an image of a penis cleaner and social media users have been shook ever since.

For those who don't remove their foreskin.

I don't need it ???????? — Huka (@Nemavholam) November 18, 2018

Others also took to the timeline to attest to the fact that they have seen such products for men.

When my boyfriend & I went to Dischem so I could teach him about pads, right there after the pads were penis moisturizers ???? — Patricia Muruta Chabikuli (@Patty_Chabik) November 17, 2018

This range of products is available at Clicks stores across the country ☺️ pic.twitter.com/R1fYYaHvMh — minicheda (@minenhleangela) November 18, 2018

It's not at Clicks, try Takealot pic.twitter.com/KYe9H8dGPi — Horsepower (@ahpdeb) November 18, 2018

A friend sent me these pics yesterday…they exist…please I urge you all to use them… pic.twitter.com/vepYqPNGle — Tiffany (@tiffanyanne2706) November 19, 2018

hebaan! kanti! but i wonder if these are safe to use or they are the same as the unnecessary intimate products for women. @sindivanzyl ur take? https://t.co/g0wdWJfGI0 — CondoKay (@condokay) November 19, 2018

The introduction of the products has elicited a mixed reaction on the timeline.

I just saw a penis cleaner on the TL and thought "why would anyone…" but I remembered straight men so… — Grap Jus (@mrlencoe) November 19, 2018

I wonder what happened to the good ol'shower ????????… fresh dry balls , penis cleaner ??? ???????????? https://t.co/NTclWZsLFZ — Carolmcs???? (@carolmc102) November 19, 2018

