Penis cleaner elicits mixed reaction on social media

A tweet that started out as sarcastic commentary intended to highlight the gender disparity in “intimate” hygiene products has introduced a number of social media user to a product that they had previously never seen before – penis cleaner.
Twitter user @NadineKDirks asked cosmetics retailer, Clicks, where she could “find the penis deodorant/wash section” since the section for vaginal hygiene was so well stocked.
Hi @Clicks_SA where can I find the penis deodorant/wash section? Since you now have a whole range of products to make vaginas pristine, even though it cleans itself, please point me to where I can find the stuff for musty balls and smegma. Thanks ????
— Gogo Magosha (@NadineKDirks) November 17, 2018
Dirks was understandably under the impression that such a section doesn’t exist.
I mean, I thought I only needed water but evidently my vagina is a health hazard that needs specialised detergents to ensure men don't realise it doesn't smell like Pleasures by Clinique. Whoops!
— Gogo Magosha (@NadineKDirks) November 17, 2018
Twitter user @ThapeloMaps then responded with an image of a penis cleaner and social media users have been shook ever since.
For those who don't remove their foreskin.
I don't need it ????????
— Huka (@Nemavholam) November 18, 2018
Others also took to the timeline to attest to the fact that they have seen such products for men.
When my boyfriend & I went to Dischem so I could teach him about pads, right there after the pads were penis moisturizers ????
— Patricia Muruta Chabikuli (@Patty_Chabik) November 17, 2018
This range of products is available at Clicks stores across the country ☺️ pic.twitter.com/R1fYYaHvMh
— minicheda (@minenhleangela) November 18, 2018
It's not at Clicks, try Takealot pic.twitter.com/KYe9H8dGPi
— Horsepower (@ahpdeb) November 18, 2018
A friend sent me these pics yesterday…they exist…please I urge you all to use them… pic.twitter.com/vepYqPNGle
— Tiffany (@tiffanyanne2706) November 19, 2018
hebaan! kanti! but i wonder if these are safe to use or they are the same as the unnecessary intimate products for women. @sindivanzyl ur take? https://t.co/g0wdWJfGI0
— CondoKay (@condokay) November 19, 2018
The introduction of the products has elicited a mixed reaction on the timeline.
I just saw a penis cleaner on the TL and thought "why would anyone…" but I remembered straight men so…
— Grap Jus (@mrlencoe) November 19, 2018
I wonder what happened to the good ol'shower ????????… fresh dry balls , penis cleaner ??? ???????????? https://t.co/NTclWZsLFZ
— Carolmcs???? (@carolmc102) November 19, 2018
