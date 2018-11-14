Twitter predicts who is resigning or facing the axe next

Former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba’s resignation has opened a new debate on social media, with people predicting who will next resign or be removed from their position.

The former minister resigned on Tuesday “after a long period of sustained and vitriolic public attacks on my integrity”, he said in a statement. However, his resignation was not an admission of guilt, he argued.

Gigaba said he would continue to fight to clear his name.

“In this regard, I have filed an application for judicial review of the Public Protector’s finding with respect to the Fireblade Aviation matter and also intend to defend all other matters which resulted from my term of office as a member of Cabinet.”

Following his resignation, EFF MPs celebrated and shared old reports of leader Julius Malema predicting that Gigaba would be next to resign following Nhlanhla Nene’s resignation.

Now people on social media have been making predictions of their own as to who would resign next.

Former ANC MP Vytjie Mentor predicted that Bathabile Dlamini, Nomvula Mokonyane, and Lindiwe Zulu would be next to resign, though some of her followers disagreed with her on Dlamini.

Their argument was that Ramaphosa would keep Dlamini because he wanted support from the ANC Women’s League.

BLF leader Andile Mngxitama also said Mokonyane and Dlamini would resign next.

EFF chairperson Dali Mpofu also took bets on who his followers thought would resign next. While most made their predictions, some reminded him of Julius Malema’s words that he should not laugh at another man’s wound as his day would also come.

These were some of the ministers who Twitter said would resign soon:

Jeff Radebe, Pravin Gordhan, Rob Davis, Blade Ndzimande — Phinah – #FreePalestine ???????????????? (@rapheljm) November 13, 2018

Bathabile Dlamini and Pravin — Sonwabile Spayidile (@sosospay) November 13, 2018

Bathabile,Nomvula,Gordhan and the list goes on — Ivan (@Ivan71107669) November 13, 2018

Pravin + Bathabile Aaron Motsoaledi should also be ready — The only live Solomon descendant.. (@I_AM_PHUMUDZ0) November 13, 2018

Blade — Jou Ma Se Kind (@Ausmasweety) November 14, 2018

Bathabile Dlamini Lindiwe Zulu Nomvula Jeff Hadebe and the whole ANC — NP_ANC_Thief (@mzikayisengu) November 14, 2018

DD — The Provost®️ (@_TheProvost) November 13, 2018

PG, Blade, Gwede, Bathabile — Steven Moloto???????? (@MolotoSteven) November 13, 2018

