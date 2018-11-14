 
menu
Eish! 14.11.2018 11:05 am

Smiling Gigaba finds new home in the bin

Citizen reporter
A framed picture of Malusi Gigaba in a bi. Picture shared on Twitter by @AdvBarryRoux Following Following @AdvBarryRoux

A framed picture of Malusi Gigaba in a bi. Picture shared on Twitter by @AdvBarryRoux Following Following @AdvBarryRoux

It seems South Africans are quick to move on as they make ready for the next home affairs minister.

It hasn’t been 24 hours since former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba’s resignation and someone has already created space for the next minister’s framed picture by throwing away Gigaba’s.

Twitter user @AdvBarryRoux this morning tweeted a framed picture of the former minister in a dustbin, soliciting mockery from his followers.

User @Amos slammed whoever threw the picture in the bin for not saving the frame.

“South Africa, where is our recycling culture people?” he asked.

@Makhulu said they did not want “a part” of Gigaba to remain during the recycling.

Some were quick to remind us about then finance minister Gigaba’s speech in parliament earlier this year when he quoted Kendrick Lamar, who said: “We gon’ be alright.”

If only he knew what 2018 had in store for him.

Watch the speech below posted on YouTube by Made in Africa:

The former minister should, however, not take this personally as the same was done to former president Jacob Zuma shortly after his resignation earlier this year. Twitter user Dumisani Hlophe shared a video at the time showing someone in an unidentified building removing Zuma’s framed pictures.

Watch the video below:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Gigaba ‘compromised’ procurement process between Transnet and CSR – report 16.11.2018
Idris Elba hilariously responds to his Gigaba-looking doll 15.11.2018
Norma and Malusi Gigaba’s biggest scandals 14.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

05

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.