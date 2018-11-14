Smiling Gigaba finds new home in the bin

It hasn’t been 24 hours since former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba’s resignation and someone has already created space for the next minister’s framed picture by throwing away Gigaba’s.

Twitter user @AdvBarryRoux this morning tweeted a framed picture of the former minister in a dustbin, soliciting mockery from his followers.

Imagine your picture in the dustbin? Malusi Gigaba #MalusiGigaba pic.twitter.com/DKhu5vLdFc — Man's Not Barry Roux  (@AdvBarryRoux) November 14, 2018

User @Amos slammed whoever threw the picture in the bin for not saving the frame.

“South Africa, where is our recycling culture people?” he asked.

@Makhulu said they did not want “a part” of Gigaba to remain during the recycling.

Some were quick to remind us about then finance minister Gigaba’s speech in parliament earlier this year when he quoted Kendrick Lamar, who said: “We gon’ be alright.”

If only he knew what 2018 had in store for him.

Watch the speech below posted on YouTube by Made in Africa:

The former minister should, however, not take this personally as the same was done to former president Jacob Zuma shortly after his resignation earlier this year. Twitter user Dumisani Hlophe shared a video at the time showing someone in an unidentified building removing Zuma’s framed pictures.

Watch the video below:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.