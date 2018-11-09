 
Eish! 9.11.2018 02:29 pm

RocoMamas asked to add mopane worm burger to its menu

Citizen reporter
A picture of Mopane worms shared on Facebook by Lindelwe Moyo

Zambians already eat mopane worms as a snack and a burger, South Africa should perhaps follow suit.

Social media users on Thursday encouraged RocoMamas to grab the mopane worm burger idea before someone takes it. Zambians have apparently started having mopane worms as a snack and a burger too, and some South Africans say it would be a great idea to have them in South Africa too.

Pictures of the burger have been doing the rounds on social media receiving negative comments from people who said mopane worms were not meant for that. Some, however, said they would like to try them out, asking RocoMamas to consider making them.

The restaurant jokingly said it would think about adding the burger to its menu.

These were some of the reactions on Twitter:

