RocoMamas asked to add mopane worm burger to its menu

Social media users on Thursday encouraged RocoMamas to grab the mopane worm burger idea before someone takes it. Zambians have apparently started having mopane worms as a snack and a burger too, and some South Africans say it would be a great idea to have them in South Africa too.

Pictures of the burger have been doing the rounds on social media receiving negative comments from people who said mopane worms were not meant for that. Some, however, said they would like to try them out, asking RocoMamas to consider making them.

The restaurant jokingly said it would think about adding the burger to its menu.

These were some of the reactions on Twitter:

@rocomamas jump on this already. — kalumbu kapisa (@kalumbuk) November 8, 2018

Zambia has outsmarted Zimbabwe. Value addition to mopane worms. pic.twitter.com/AEfkfH89eY — Kgosi Nyathi (@kgosinyathi) November 7, 2018

????Yoh, I can't eat this. Mopane worms almost killed me recently, so NEYVER ????. — Ntomb'enhle???????????????? (@Slemthoe) November 8, 2018

I would love to hit one of those burgers ????. — Peter Chari (@pmchari) November 7, 2018

I know Shiko eats everything but I think even she would stop at this. — ???????? L.K ???????? (@LauraKaindi) November 8, 2018

I've never liked amacimbi. So no. But i applaud this.Some people make a meal out of eating prawns, crab crayfish, escargot, frog legs, baby squid and to me it's in the same insect wheelhouse. — MaMdluli (@Lyutopia) November 8, 2018

When you have been outsmarted, do the smart thing and replicate what works. Lets market the value added macimbi and copy the recipe! — Busani Bafana (@maboys) November 8, 2018

I am allergic to mopane worms ???????? this will make me ask so many questions before I indulge in a ???? from now on — I.G @lethabolejoy (@lethaboLejoy) November 8, 2018

This is witchcraft at its best let me run Sies maaaaaaannnnnnn — PHAPHAMA (@PHASTARICO) November 9, 2018

This is one food I don't understand. Y'all couldn't choose cuter looking worms to eat!?? — Alzina is my name (@Thangoash) November 8, 2018

Tried this as a kid. Quite salty if i remember correctly. Not sure about a pre-packaged product. — Murray Anderson-Ogle (@murrayAogle) November 9, 2018

Zambia has actually outdone the whole southern Africa (SADC) region on this Worms Value addition. We call them Mphalabungu in Malawi. They're also a delicacy in South Africa, Mozambique and eSwatini. Afro-foods getting hyped — TheLastPrinceOfMJ ™ ???????????????????????? (@KhwereliwaPHIRI) November 9, 2018

