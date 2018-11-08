Malema says he’s not playing with himself, he’s playing music

The mockery of Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba was continuing this week in a video from EFF leader Julius Malema.

It has circulated on social media for a number of days and features Malema filming himself while listening to loud music in his car.

He says: “… Julius Malema dancing… nicely enjoying himself [in] a video with the hope that that dance will replace porn star. Never. We are not playing with ourselves, we are playing music, Papa … that’s all.”

He was responding to a clip that had earlier shown him partying and apparently drinking. Malema was also, quite obviously, referring to Gigaba’s clip in which he films himself masturbating while proposing imaginary fellatio to a recipient Gigaba insists was his wife.

Many have rejected that as unlikely, as well as Gigaba’s assertion that his phone was hacked.

