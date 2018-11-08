 
Eish! 8.11.2018 10:25 am

Malema says he’s not playing with himself, he’s playing music

Citizen reporter
Julius Malema dancing. Image: Twitter/Julius Malema

The EFF leader also filmed himself recently, but kept his hand only on the volume knob.

The mockery of Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba was continuing this week in a video from EFF leader Julius Malema.

It has circulated on social media for a number of days and features Malema filming himself while listening to loud music in his car.

He says: “… Julius Malema dancing… nicely enjoying himself [in] a video with the hope that that dance will replace porn star. Never. We are not playing with ourselves, we are playing music, Papa … that’s all.”

He was responding to a clip that had earlier shown him partying and apparently drinking. Malema was also, quite obviously, referring to Gigaba’s clip in which he films himself masturbating while proposing imaginary fellatio to a recipient Gigaba insists was his wife.

Many have rejected that as unlikely, as well as Gigaba’s assertion that his phone was hacked.

WATCH: Video of ‘drunk Malema’ divides opinion

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

