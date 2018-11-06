PICS: Executive jet gets itself stuck in open manhole at airport

The Citizen was yesterday sent photographs of an executive jet that suffered a very strange bit of damage this week.

It was alleged by a pilot we spoke to that the jet belongs to Bidvest founder Brian Joffe. The Citizen was not able to otherwise confirm this.

This rumour evidently also reached Black First Land First leader Andile Mngxitama, who took great pleasure in the news and found a way to link it to the Oppenheimer family’s private terminal at OR Tambo, which his party has been strongly opposed to.

He claimed the incident took place at Lanseria airport. The manhole cover seems to have broken entirely into pieces, despite the brave stamp of approval from the SABS.

Brian Joffe's private jet at lensaria; he was trying to go hide at the #Oppenheimers illegal international airport. The black God of @BLF_SouthAfrica stopped the criminal action. #ShutDownFireBlade pic.twitter.com/5Sws6rohHP — andile (@Mngxitama) November 5, 2018

The images show almost unbelievable evidence of what can only be incompetence, since the multimillion-dollar jet has fallen into an open manhole.

