WATCH: Soweto women hand out ‘Giga-water’ while chanting ‘Imagine this in your mouth’

Women working at the Soweto marathon, tasked with handing out free water to runners, came up with an inventive slogan to entice people to hydrate.

“Imagine this in your mouth,” a pair of women can be heard saying repeatedly, mimicking the words said by minister of home affairs Malusi Gigaba in his now infamous sex-tape.

“Sometimes South Africa is too much,” said The Citizen photographer Michel Bega on Twitter, adding the hashtag #GigabaChallenge, which has seen Twitter users filming their own humorous parodies of the minister’s tape.

While the contents of the tape, which has gone viral in South Africa, would be embarrassing to many, Gigaba told eNCA over the weekend that this is not the case.

“We (Gigaba and his wife) have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of,” he said.

“I don’t have a problem… It was intended to embarrass me, to decapacitate me politically, to humiliate me and my family publicly, to embarrass the African National Congress.”

