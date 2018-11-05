 
menu
Eish! 5.11.2018 01:28 pm

WATCH: Soweto women hand out ‘Giga-water’ while chanting ‘Imagine this in your mouth’

Citizen reporter
Picture: Screenshot.

Picture: Screenshot.

Two women working at the Soweto Marathon came up with an inventive way to convince runners to stay hydrated.

Women working at the Soweto marathon, tasked with handing out free water to runners, came up with an inventive slogan to entice people to hydrate.

“Imagine this in your mouth,” a pair of women can be heard saying repeatedly, mimicking the words said by minister of home affairs Malusi Gigaba in his now infamous sex-tape.

“Sometimes South Africa is too much,” said The Citizen photographer Michel Bega on Twitter, adding the hashtag #GigabaChallenge, which has seen Twitter users filming their own humorous parodies of the minister’s tape.

While the contents of the tape, which has gone viral in South Africa, would be embarrassing to many, Gigaba told eNCA over the weekend that this is not the case.

“We (Gigaba and his wife) have absolutely nothing to be ashamed of,” he said.

“I don’t have a problem… It was intended to embarrass me, to decapacitate me politically, to humiliate me and my family publicly, to embarrass the African National Congress.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Gigaba must not retire comfortably at ‘taxpayer expense’ – Steenhuisen 16.11.2018
Ramaphosa’s ‘deal’ with Gigaba and how he will return 16.11.2018
Gigaba resigns as an honourable member 15.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.