Eish! 2.11.2018 04:53 pm

Maimane will make a ‘great president’ of ‘Dobsonville Burial Society’

Citizen reporter
DA Leader, Mmusi Maimane briefs media about their review of the first 100 days of Cyril Ramaphosa as President at their headquarters in Bruma, 21 May 2018. They say there has been some positive changes regarding SOE boards, but they feel it has become apparent that he is still constrained by his party and that cracks are showing within his party between himself and some interest groups that got him elected and he cannot bring about the positive change that South Africa needs. Picture: Neil McCartney

While Mazzone seems to believe the DA leader will make a great president, some of her followers say she needs a reality check.

DA MP Natasha Mazzone divided Twitter on Friday after saying party leader Mmusi Maimane would make a great president. Mazzone was commenting on Maimane’s statement defending the DA’s decision to hold former mayor Patricia de Lille accountable.

In a statement that seems to have impressed Mazzone, Maimane said: “Today Patricia De Lille resigned as mayor of Cape Town, as per the agreement I made with her in good faith in August. I realise it has been a difficult time for the people of Cape Town. It is important now that we draw a line in the sand and focus on the future, on improving peoples’ lives, and on building an inclusive, sustainable city.”

“This man will make a great president,” Mazzone commented, dividing her followers, including DA voters.

While some disagreed with her, others accused her of fooling Maimane by apparently saying things she didn’t mean.

DA member Robert Escott wrote in a tweet: “Two years ago, I probably would have agreed. Unfortunately, @Our_DA policy has dramatically regressed in the past 12-18 months, that it will never happen. Mmusi Maimane reminds me more and more of @TonyLeonSA and I intentionally spoilt my vote when he was leader. #Elections2019.”

Twitter user @BlackMa56931369 said: “Looking at what has been happening in the DA during his leadership and comments coming from former DA Councillors like Mr Brett Herron, I then differ with you Ms Mazzone. The man can’t control the DA.”

Those who agreed, to some extent, said he would make a great president of “a country called Orania”, while another said he would indeed make a great president of the Dobsonville Burial Society – if it even exists.

These were some of the reactions on Twitter:

For more news your way, download The Citizen's app for iOS and Android.

