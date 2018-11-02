Maimane will make a ‘great president’ of ‘Dobsonville Burial Society’

DA MP Natasha Mazzone divided Twitter on Friday after saying party leader Mmusi Maimane would make a great president. Mazzone was commenting on Maimane’s statement defending the DA’s decision to hold former mayor Patricia de Lille accountable.

In a statement that seems to have impressed Mazzone, Maimane said: “Today Patricia De Lille resigned as mayor of Cape Town, as per the agreement I made with her in good faith in August. I realise it has been a difficult time for the people of Cape Town. It is important now that we draw a line in the sand and focus on the future, on improving peoples’ lives, and on building an inclusive, sustainable city.”

“This man will make a great president,” Mazzone commented, dividing her followers, including DA voters.

While some disagreed with her, others accused her of fooling Maimane by apparently saying things she didn’t mean.

DA member Robert Escott wrote in a tweet: “Two years ago, I probably would have agreed. Unfortunately, @Our_DA policy has dramatically regressed in the past 12-18 months, that it will never happen. Mmusi Maimane reminds me more and more of @TonyLeonSA and I intentionally spoilt my vote when he was leader. #Elections2019.”

Twitter user @BlackMa56931369 said: “Looking at what has been happening in the DA during his leadership and comments coming from former DA Councillors like Mr Brett Herron, I then differ with you Ms Mazzone. The man can’t control the DA.”

Those who agreed, to some extent, said he would make a great president of “a country called Orania”, while another said he would indeed make a great president of the Dobsonville Burial Society – if it even exists.

These were some of the reactions on Twitter:

Who do you think you are fooling Natasha?? ???? pic.twitter.com/ceFImvcMq0 — Koloi Makgorometša (@maabane2020) November 2, 2018

Make him president at your house. pic.twitter.com/bgi7YFtxN2 — Malume Sibiya (@SibiyaMalume) November 2, 2018

Except we don’t see what you see. He seeems weak and is as inspiring as a wet blanket!

You guys desperately need to change your marketing and leadership strategies. The DA doesn’t excite anyone.. — Jacob of Nkandla (@JacobNkandla) November 2, 2018

Hell no! The DA has lost the plot and this from a once proud DA voter. — Mynhardt (@mynhardtsaayman) November 2, 2018

Of a country called ORANIA???? — Screw'd head (@BrennyMasebe) November 2, 2018

President of the DA not of South Africa. We will make sure that he doesn't through the ballot box. — John The Great Mphatsoe (@JohnMphatsoe) November 2, 2018

… this man will make a great president he is not like the others, he is so disciplined. — albert (@VanWykAP) November 2, 2018

Looking at what has been happening in the DA during his leadership and comments coming from former DA Councillors like Mr Brett Herron, I then differ with you Ms Mazzone. The man can’t control the DA? — Black Master (@BlackMa56931369) November 2, 2018

