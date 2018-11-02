Jinkies! Racist Scooby Doo Halloween costume stuns Twitter

A racist Halloween costume has stunned Twitter like never before after user @taylalou posted an image she found of a group of friends dressed as characters from the cult classic cartoon Scooby Doo.

The only black friend in the group is not only dressed as the dog but she can be seen on all fours pretending to be a dog while her friends are standing around her and smiling.

With most trending topics, there are often a number of varied verbal responses to the original content but in this case, everyone was so stunned, they just responded with a range of hilarious memes in form of photos, gifs, and short video clips.

Racist Scooby Doo Halloween costume stuns Twitter

The people featured in the image have not yet been identified.

