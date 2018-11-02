Six thugs rob post office and flee with R32 each

Six thieves are wanted by the police after robbing the Theunissen Post Office on Wednesday. According to police spokesperson Sergeant Mamello Mokhuoane, the men allegedly tied up a security guard at 3am on Wednesday while they used a grinder to open the safe.

Mokhuoane was quoted by the Daily Sun: “Before fleeing the scene, the six suspects assaulted and threatened to kill the guard if he screamed. They made off with the sum of R192. A passerby found the security guard and called the police. A case of business robbery was opened for invesigation.”

The incident reportedly left the post office staff amused as they discussed among themselves whether the thieves would be honourable and divide the cash equally.

“Maybe they might even fight over the money and kill or injure each other. This is funny because they were dumb to think we had a lot of money at the post office,” one of the staff members told the tabloid.

In this economy, we can only imagine what the poor thieves will get for R32.

