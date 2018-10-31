WATCH: Paramedic films hilarious clip on the way to an emergency

An unidentified paramedic is garnering laughs across Twitter for a hilarious video he filmed in the passenger’s seat of an ambulance on the way to an emergency with his colleague.

In the 20-second clip, the paramedic can be heard saying “gwanyiwa, gwanyiwa, gwanyiwa! [it’s going down] Somebody is dying out there. I don’t know what’s happening mara ke tla trenda la bona [we will trend, you see] with my partner in crime on a beautiful Monday…”

He goes on to say “on duty, on duty, on duty bagaetsu! [kinfolk] The life of a paramedic.”

Social media users are now on the hunt for the paramedic, in pursuit of more videos from the sensation.

Paramedics reallity show is needed — Thato???????? (@thato_tlhageng) October 30, 2018

Saving lives has. Ever been so FABULOUS ???????????????? — Tshepo TeRRa Diseko (@Mnr_TeRRa) October 30, 2018

???????? totally — Masaabi sabby (@sabby_masabi) October 31, 2018

That paramedic made my day actually ???????????? — Nonku???????? (@Nkulee04) October 31, 2018

If he is found, he might enjoy the same level of fame as KZN-based policewoman Sanele Sophazi, who has amassed more than 30,000 followers on Instagram.

Many of those followers are men who find the constable attractive.

Unfortunately Sophazi’s newfound fame has landed her in hot water with SAPS management after an image of her posing with her hands clasped together in the shape of a handgun emerged with a clearly visible tattoo on her forearm.

Speaking to The Star, national police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said a policy of not hiring police officers with visible tattoos came into effect a few years ago.

“Some officers had tattoos long before that process started and this meant they were excluded (from the ruling). It is not retrospective. When you apply, the requirements state that you must not have a tattoo that can be visible when wearing the full uniform. If it is on your chest or back, then you are fulfilling the requirements,” explained Naidoo.

Officers were not allowed to get tattoos after being accepted into the police service once the ruling came into effect.

If Sophazi is found to be in contravention of these rules, she will be asked to remove her tattoo.

