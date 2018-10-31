Video of ‘drunk Malema’ divides opinion

A short video clip alleged to show EFF leader Julius Malema after a few drinks and struggling to stand has started going viral.

The person in the video is either Malema or it’s his doppelganger, as the person looks just like him during a few split seconds of the footage when he turns and shows his face to the camera.

“Malema” is standing with a few guys in what appears to be a cordoned-off VIP area.

It’s not known which party this footage was shot at, but it’s clear towards the end of the clip that the man is relatively inebriated and even leans on a mobile stanchion for support.

He looks familiar @AdvBarryRoux @tumisole @Julius_S_Malema @MbalulaFikile but it can't be Juju cos Juju doesn't do alcohol and this guy looks like he's drunk pic.twitter.com/JltKBL0jZu — Medic (@FMohokare) October 29, 2018

Malema made headlines a few years ago after managing to shed a lot of weight in a short space of time. He credited his wife with introducing him to a healthier lifestyle, which he said included steering clear of alcohol.

The clip has divided opinion on social media, with some users saying it’s no one’s business what Malema gets up to or drinks in his private life and on his own time, while others believe the EFF leader should always live up to the highest standards of clean living.

Even if it him nothing wrong there. Being drunk is not wrong when u not working remember?☺☺☺ — Butsielo (@Butsielo) October 29, 2018

@EFFSouthAfrica leader Malema might have been drunk ,he is a human, we all get drunk,some even goes to parliament drunk,drinking green substances in parliament,at least Malema is not a porn star. pic.twitter.com/LgLypeCr5f — Original Raymond Cic (@chiefmringo) October 31, 2018

@Julius_S_Malema you guys are making it difficult for us ground forces to campaign. I am seeing your video where you drunk. Guys get your act together ……….. you are worrying — MacKalima (@MacKalima) October 30, 2018

