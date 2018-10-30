Gigaba’s golden handshake

“Gigaba’s handshake will never be seen in the same light,” said a Twitter user on Tuesday.

He is one of several people on social media, and most probably at water coolers across South Africa, who have questioned whether those who the minister has shaken hands with in the past, or will in the future, will have reservations about touching skin with Gigaba now that it is widely known where those hands have been.

Many prominent people both locally and abroad have crossed palms with our former finance minister and current minister of home affairs.

Whether the man formerly known as number 1 has any regrets about the many times he and Gigaba have shared a shake or not is unclear. He was not available for comment at the time of publication of this article.

Mr Li Zhixhuan from China South Railways looked delighted to shake Gigaba’s hand back in 2012 after the controversial Gupta-linked train deal was signed. If he knew then what we know now, it’s possible the smile on his face would not be quite as wide.

While some on social media say they would avoid even a golden handshake from the minister, other braver people, like former branch manager for immigration consulting firm IBN, Hans Kroll, appear to be prepared to go so far as to hold hands with Gigaba.

This picture of Zuma, Gigaba, and New Development Bank president Kundapur Vaman Kamath shows that the minister is not averse to the occasional “threesome”.

Whether Gigaba has also shaken the hands of members of the Gupta family is a matter of speculation. Deputy Chief Justice Zondo has not yet had the opportunity to ask the minister about this at the commission of inquiry into state capture.

Attempts to contact Gigaba for comment were unsuccessful, as the honourable member’s hands were apparently tied.

When Gigaba offers you a handshake ……… pic.twitter.com/KDRyleklOJ — #IDontPullOut (@Pi_Pitso2) October 30, 2018

Imagine giving Melusi Gigaba a handshake ???? this morning ???? — Vukile Mncwango (@tallzin) October 29, 2018

That Gigaba handshake will never be seen in the same light. pic.twitter.com/W9ISEUISuH — Lunga (@Lunga_26) October 29, 2018

DISCLAIMER: This story is not meant to be taken seriously.

NOTE: An earlier article stated that Hans Kroll is a former German diplomat. He is in fact a former employee for immigration consulting firm IBN, and Dutch. (11:18am November 7)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.