 
menu
Eish! 30.10.2018 12:55 pm

Ras the funeral painter strikes again at HHP memorial service

Kaunda Selisho
Lebani 'Ras' Sirenje paints a portrait of HHP during his memorial service at Bassline in Newtown | Image: Twitter

Lebani 'Ras' Sirenje paints a portrait of HHP during his memorial service at Bassline in Newtown | Image: Twitter

Social media users have weighed in on who they think Rasta painted when he attempted to create a portrait of HHP.

South African funeral artist Lebani Sirenje has once again set social media ablaze following the release of images of his painting of the recently deceased Jabulani ‘HHP’ Tsbamo.

HHP’s memorial service is currently underway at Bassline in Newtown and Sirenje is on site, as he usually is to immortalize the rapper in a painting.

Sirenje, who is also popularly known as Rasta or Ras has previously painted the likes of Mama Winnie Mandela, Akhumzi Jezile, Joe Mafela, Dumi Masilela, Hugh Masekela and more during their memorial services.

He has also angered social media users with his works which are often said to look nothing like the people he is claiming to paint.

Sirenje’s presence at Tsambo’s memorial has revived the popular questions about who keeps hiring him to do this and who his most recent painting resembles.

Some of Sirenje’s most popular and controversial works include portraits of Mama Winnie, Akhumzi Jezile, and Dumi Masilela.

READ NEXT: Twitter roasts ‘Rasta’ portrait artist for his creative take on ProKid

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
The woes of scorned widows 8.11.2018
Lerato Sengadi’s lawyer slams claims that she ‘broke into’ HHP’s house 7.11.2018
Redi Tlhabi speaks out on the ‘ill-treatment’ of HHP’s widow 6.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.