Ras the funeral painter strikes again at HHP memorial service

South African funeral artist Lebani Sirenje has once again set social media ablaze following the release of images of his painting of the recently deceased Jabulani ‘HHP’ Tsbamo.

HHP’s memorial service is currently underway at Bassline in Newtown and Sirenje is on site, as he usually is to immortalize the rapper in a painting.

Sirenje, who is also popularly known as Rasta or Ras has previously painted the likes of Mama Winnie Mandela, Akhumzi Jezile, Joe Mafela, Dumi Masilela, Hugh Masekela and more during their memorial services.

He has also angered social media users with his works which are often said to look nothing like the people he is claiming to paint.

Chill guys. This artist only paint pictures for Post Resurection. #hhp #HhpMemorialService — Steve Biko Month (@SthembisoMkhize) October 30, 2018

Sirenje’s presence at Tsambo’s memorial has revived the popular questions about who keeps hiring him to do this and who his most recent painting resembles.

4 sure He must be an anc member,they way he is getting all the tenders pic.twitter.com/YGIohYuZx4 — malloy (@_iam_royalT) October 30, 2018

Rasta shouldn't be smoking in this heat..I wonder if he's ever been sober to see his paintings.. pic.twitter.com/nFeXtyraMi — ☆B.I.T.E☆ (@Trezzy_Nigga) October 30, 2018

Eban this guy just drew Idi Amin mos???? pic.twitter.com/07VU2ANrog — AKANI NGOBENI (@stress_jovis) October 30, 2018

Some of Sirenje’s most popular and controversial works include portraits of Mama Winnie, Akhumzi Jezile, and Dumi Masilela.

READ NEXT: Twitter roasts ‘Rasta’ portrait artist for his creative take on ProKid

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.