‘Anti-black’ racist Dr. Phil guest allegedly faked it all

A social media user claiming to be the older sister of Treasure, the young woman who recently appeared on Dr. Phil for believing she is white and harbouring racist ideas about black people, has come forward to claim that Treasure faked her whole story for a free trip to Los Angeles.

Instagram user @nina.kimberly_ posted a few images of herself and Treasure a day ago in the prelude to her expose on Instagram Live stating “this girl is my younger sister…I will be putting an end to this whole thing tonight! Please support me by making the #blackisbeautiful trend! I know I don’t normally post stuff like this but SEEING MY BABY SISTER WHO I HELP RAISE DESTROY HER SELF HER CULTURE AND OUR FAMILY NAME NEEDS TO BE STOPPED! I WILL BE GOING LIVE ON TONIGHT!” [sic].

She then followed it up with a screenshot of Treasure’s Facebook profile as well as a screenshot of a YouTube video she took at one of Treasure’s birthday parties.

Treasure is the 16-year-old African-American girl who was taken to the show by her mother Monique because she claimed to be distressed by what she dubbed “a very out-of-control identity crisis”.

According to the show’s official website, “Treasure … aligns herself with a certain group of people who are ‘perfect’ just like her. And that group, she says, are Caucasians.”

Among her role models are the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Kim Kardashian and Donald Trump because, in her opinion, white people don’t have any problems whatsoever.

Among her beliefs are ideas like “black people are dirty, ghetto and dangerous” and that white people are inherently better than them. She even refers to black people as “monkeys” and “gorillas” at one point.

She is an avid supporter of the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) – a notoriously racist American group that supports the advancement of white supremacist ideals.

In a recording of Nina’s live video that was later posted on Twitter, she claims her mom went along with the idea because she wanted an all-expenses-paid trip to California as she was used to a certain lifestyle but has not lived it in years.

When asked if Treasure really does not like black people, Nina responded “all Treasure [has] known is black, all her life”.

Another viewer of the live stream asked if she was invited. She said she was not and that she didn’t even know what they were going on the show for.

Nina went on to claim that Treasure has a number of problems and has been banned from several places in the United States after having committed fraud online and using the facilities for her fraudulent activities.

Watch part of Nina’s exposé below:

YALL the girl that was on dr phil, her sister is exposing her rn ???? pic.twitter.com/PZz9D1OpkM — N•I•A ✨????⚜️ (@ni_a97) October 28, 2018

