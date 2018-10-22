Has retired soccer star Sibusiso Zuma joined politics?

Could it be that the current president of Liberia, George Weah, has inspired other retired footballers to take to the game of politics and public service?

One would not be accused of mild insanity for assuming that former Free State MEC for economic development Mxolisi Dukwana is an aged former Orlando Pirates and FC Copenhagen football star Sibusiso Zuma, or at least that the two are related, either as siblings or father and son.

A quick glance at Dukwana during a Morning Live interview today about how he had met the controversial Gupta brothers through former Free State Premier Ace Magashule, could leave one with the idea that the former MEC is actually related to Zuma.

Perhaps Dukwana and Zuma should consult Nimrod Nkosi, who hosts the popular Mzansi Magic show uTatakho, which helps people find their biological fathers.

Judge for yourself if Dukwana and Zuma do not bear an uncanny resemblance.

Dukwana, who alleges that Ajay Gupta offered to pay him R2 million every month for a period of 10 years if he allowed the controversial brothers to control a development project worth R40 billion, will testify at the state capture commission.

EWN reports that Dukwana is expected to shed light on how former Free State Premier Ace Magashule, who vacated the position to take up office at the governing party’s headquarters as national secretary general, allowed state capture to take root by working with the Guptas.

The deal of R2 million a month for 10 years was discussed between the MEC and the controversial family once Magashule allegedly took the MEC to meet with the Guptas at their Saxonwold compound in 2011, Dukwana claims.

Dukwana told the SABC that Tony Gupta made the offer for R2 million a month and that this was not the first time he met the Guptas, as he had done so soon after Magashule became premier in 2009.

The former MEC said when he first met the Guptas at the offices of the family’s Sahara Computers in late 2009, he had been accompanying Magashule, who at the offices handed over a copy of his identity book to Tony Gupta.

He said most of his close comrades in the African National Congress (ANC) in the Free State know about these allegations.

Dukwana said he had not reported the allegations to the then leadership of the party – with former ANC president Jacob Zuma at the helm – because some in the upper echelons of the party at the time were closely linked to the controversial Guptas.

Magashule has in a statement released at the weekend accused Dukwana of telling lies about him and seeking to drag his name through the mud.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.