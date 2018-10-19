 
Eish! 19.10.2018 05:16 pm

Twitter reacts to finding out that an okapi is an animal

Citizen reporter
Walt Disney World celebrated World Okapi Day with birth of an okapi calf at Animal Kingdom Lodge | Image: Twitter/ @DisneyParks

A number of users thought it was merely a type of knife.

While the world was celebrating World Okapi Day with the news of the birth of a new okapi at an international Disney theme park, some South Africans were coming to terms with the fact that an okapi is more than just a knife.

An okapi is an animal that looks like a cross between a giraffe and a zebra and is native to the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Central Africa. Because of its appearance, it is also referred to as the forest giraffe, Congolese giraffe or zebra giraffe.

Okapis still exist today and are mostly kept in parks and zoos.

Twitter user @neo_url made a quip about how she had no idea it was also the name of an animal and it wasn’t long before other users chimed in adding that they also thought it was merely a knife.

A debate the broke out about what came first, the animal or the knife and the answer is in fact; the animal.

The okapi is a ratchet-lock clasp or slipjoint knife originally produced in 1902 for export to Germany’s colonies in Africa.

 

