Twitter reacts to finding out that an okapi is an animal

While the world was celebrating World Okapi Day with the news of the birth of a new okapi at an international Disney theme park, some South Africans were coming to terms with the fact that an okapi is more than just a knife.

An okapi is an animal that looks like a cross between a giraffe and a zebra and is native to the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Central Africa. Because of its appearance, it is also referred to as the forest giraffe, Congolese giraffe or zebra giraffe.

Okapis still exist today and are mostly kept in parks and zoos.

Twitter user @neo_url made a quip about how she had no idea it was also the name of an animal and it wasn’t long before other users chimed in adding that they also thought it was merely a knife.

I'm so ghetto I didn't even know an Okapi was also an animal https://t.co/mF8kAyhxxH — Beyvatsky (@Neo_url) October 18, 2018

I was today years old when I found out that an Okapi is an animal ???? https://t.co/AhaWoeY40P — Janine J ???? (@janine_j) October 19, 2018

Some man in my mentions was telling people the animal was named after the knife ???????? — Beyvatsky (@Neo_url) October 19, 2018

Lmao kannete i am Ghetto iyoh ketseba Thipa yateng nna — Ma'Oneo (@mookgina) October 19, 2018

Okapi ain't an animal in this country fam ????❤ https://t.co/UUgWnJ35V4 — Mosadi???? (@Bophelo_Xo) October 19, 2018

I was today years old when I found out there's an animal called an Okapi https://t.co/F6T1sGP8X0 — M. (@MmabathoMaju) October 19, 2018

I was today years old when I found out there’s an animal called an “Okapi” https://t.co/tSMCV4NFB6 —  Qunube (@qunubelihle) October 19, 2018

Rt if you only knew Okapi as a knife ???? https://t.co/J54W5ZL3Sg — Mob Ties (@iamsphiwo) October 19, 2018

RT if you were today years old when you found out that a Okapi is not just a knife. Also RT if it’s the first time you see this animal ???? https://t.co/TQRhahlYRJ — Mochabe???????? (@Luda01) October 19, 2018

A debate the broke out about what came first, the animal or the knife and the answer is in fact; the animal.

The okapi is a ratchet-lock clasp or slipjoint knife originally produced in 1902 for export to Germany’s colonies in Africa.

We all know as South Africans when we first saw Okapi trending the only thing popped up in minds was a knife

A legendary sword pic.twitter.com/RUvxq9ELBn — Proud AKA Fan (@Sello_Makgotho) September 24, 2017

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.