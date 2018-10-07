Zwelinzima Vavi can’t afford medical aid?

General secretary of the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) Zwelinzima Vavi recently claimed that he cannot even afford medical aid for himself after lambasting one of his Twitter followers for making assumptions about his lifestyle.

A Twitter user by the name of Magope Nkgadima tried to criticise Vavi by insinuating that he was the type of employer who spent more on caring for his pets than he does his domestic help.

Vavi quickly warned Nkgadima not to base his assumptions on the fact that Vavi is a public figure who often appears in the media.

You making an assumption that I am rich and can afford to have private doctor and private medical for my dogs! The basis of this assumption is that you see me in the media and jump into the conclusions! For your information I can’t afford a medical aid for myself at this moment https://t.co/reNDw2uwwT — Zwelinzima Vavi (@Zwelinzima1) October 6, 2018

Nkgadima’s assumption was in response to a video Vavi shared of all his puppies playing with children in his home. Vavi stated that interacting with humans is how dogs are socialised and how they subsequently develop the desire to protect the people they live with.

That’s how dogs are socialized and from there they build loyalty. Protection because natural from this pic.twitter.com/7A7wyMpSAg — Zwelinzima Vavi (@Zwelinzima1) October 5, 2018

Vavi seems to be a dog lover of note as he often posts videos of his pets running around the house. At last count, we noted seven dogs that are presumably in his care based on the videos.

Vavi recently made headlines after an alleged sex scandal that happened last year resurfaced when details of the incident made its way to the media.

Reports state that a former employee of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) allegedly filed a complaint of sexual harassment against him for which he received a warning.

Vavi apologised to the Saftu officials for making the cleaner uncomfortable and unhappy.

