J’Something will now have his land expropriated first if BLF takes over

While many interpreted EFF leader Julius Malema’s tweets about singer J’Something and viral video sensation Christo Thurston to be an attempt at humour, not everyone saw the funny side of it.

Malema had earlier on Wednesday tweeted that the Mi Casa frontman would get to keep his land under the EFF government.

That micasa guy called Jsomething will keep land under the @EFFSouthAfrica government. — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) September 26, 2018

When a number of followers immediately asked him about viral video sensation Christo Thurston, Malema responded that it was “obvious” the exception would apply to Thurston too.

However, Malema’s tweet – lighthearted as it appears to be – flies in the face of the EFF’s attempt to have South Africa take the party’s policy suggestion of nationalising land seriously. The party has said in its policy manifesto that it wants to outlaw individual property ownership and have government take all land, allowing people to use such land only through a complicated system of leases.

The party has referred to this as a “non-negotiable pillar”.

The EFF have attempted to make out that this policy is therefore not about race, since all privately owned land would be taken by the state, whether owned by blacks or whites. However, they appeared to backtrack on that earlier this year when coming to an understanding of some kind with traditional leaders that land already administered by tribal authorities – particularly that under the control of Zulu king Goodwill Zwelithini – would not be expropriated under an EFF government.

It’s unclear how Malema would therefore practically implement an exception for Fonseca and Thurston, who has many black fans thanks to his hilarious videos often filmed in Sesotho.

Though most of Malema’s followers agreed that an exception needed to be made for J’Something and continued to participate in the joke, there were a few hardcore uncompromising users.

No white person should ever keep stolen land. — Welile 'Wellington' G (@WelsWG) September 26, 2018

Outspoken Malema critic Andile Mngxitama was also quick to point out on Wednesday evening that he now takes Malema’s threats on taking land from whites even less seriously than before. He mentioned Malema’s alleged friend and funder Adriano Mazzotti, a self-confessed cigarette smuggler, as someone who has allegedly been reassuring white people that they have nothing to worry about.

Mngxitama also said that white people shouldn’t expect to have land rights, whether they are celebrities or not.

“The land is ours finish and klaar. They can go march with [Mosiuoa] Lekota and [Thabo] Mbeki defending white land thieves.”

If Mngxitama and his Black First Land First (BLF) party were to come to power, that would also apparently be particularly bad news for Mi Casa’s lead singer, since the BLF will now make it a special point to go and expropriate J’Something’s property first.

All of which is probably most unfortunate for him, since he never asked to be involved in the debate in the first place and is yet to respond about it.

@Julius_S_Malema you are again giving our land to whites. You have already assured Stellenbosch that we blacks will get only unused land. Under @BLF_SouthAfrica government all land in white hands shall be expropriated starting with that Jsomething. He gets no land of here. — andile (@Mngxitama) September 26, 2018

Mngxitama also pointed out that the ANC and EFF combined already have enough of a majority in parliament to change the constitution’s property rights sections, and are therefore presumably not particularly serious about it.

Julius and Cyril are lying and they know it. No land expropriation without compensation amendment of the constitution. @BLF_SouthAfrica is warning you now. They have the 2/3rds majority, so what are they waiting for? pic.twitter.com/MfVFGKdrwL — andile (@Mngxitama) September 26, 2018

