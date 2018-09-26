 
Eish! 26.9.2018 11:08 am

J Something and Christo Thurston to keep their land under EFF government – Malema

Kaunda Selisho
Julius Malema has declared that J Something would be exempt from land expropriation under and EFF government | Image: Instagram

The EFF CIC has made a few exceptions to his land expropriation without compensation rule.

Land expropriation has been a hot-button issue in South Africa for ages but EFF CIC Julius Malema took a humorous approach to the discussion when he declared that Micasa frontman J Something will get to keep his land under the EFF government.

A number of followers immediately asked him about viral video sensation, Christo Thurston, to which the CIC responded “obvious”.

J Something (real name Joao da Fonseca) moved to the Eastern Cape from Portugal when he was seven and has lived in South Africa ever since. He is married to Cordelia ‘Coco’ Godi and the pair has one child together.

The restaurant owner and his bandmates are loved by many for their jazzy, feel-good music and they can clearly count the EFF CIC among their many fans.

Christo is a multi-lingual former educator who has amassed hundreds of thousands of followers for his hilarious videos often filmed in Sesotho. Political figures like Malusi Gigaba and Panyaza Lesufi, as well as public figures like Redi Thlabi and Bongani Bingwa, are among Thurston’s many fans.

Thurston responded to the CIC’s declaration while J Something is yet to respond.

