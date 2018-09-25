WATCH: Heritage celebrations dampened by catfight at Fourways Farmers Market

Two videos of an altercation between three women are doing the rounds on social media, reports Fourways Review.

In the first video, featured below, two women are seen standing over another woman who is sitting at a table with friends. She is seen standing before a physical fight ensued.

The second video shows a mass brawl where patrons are seen throwing objects, such as glass bottles, at each other and two men who appear to be staff members attempt to diffuse the situation.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Females get physical in Tshwane council fight

XHOSA women fight over a man at Fourways Farmers Market. A source close to the woman whose weave was snatched said she had sent Nzame (boyfriend) her location but instead his girlfriend showed up. ^Sihle Bululu pic.twitter.com/518Yxp6Esf — SAfrognews (@SAfrognews) September 24, 2018

The Fourways Farmers Market has since released a statement via their Twitter account, which reads:

“An unfortunate incident took place at the Fourways Farmers’ Market on Sunday, 23 September, when a couple of women broke into a jealous fight over a boyfriend. The tension between the two women started earlier in the day but was subdued by the Market’s Security Supervisor who separated them and escorted the instigator off the premises.

“Later, this woman returned claiming that she had left her phone behind and was accompanied by the same supervisor to collect it. Regrettably, the fight ensued between the women. However the commotion was quickly, efficiently, and professionally handled by the market’s security, and all the women involved were asked to leave. [They] were escorted off the property.

“The market prides itself on being family orientated and pet-friendly, and does not condone or excuse this type of behaviour. The Fourways Farmers’ Market management would like to apologise to its patrons who were exposed to, and affected by this incident, and want to reassure its customers that they have zero tolerance for this conduct. In fact, the market management will be pressing charges against the culprits, affirming its position on the matter.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.