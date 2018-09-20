Father of quintuplets was already betrothed to someone else

An unidentified Johannesburg woman was recently left reeling after finding out through the media that her fiancé recently welcomed quintuplets with another woman.

Joe Buthelezi and his partner have been making headlines for weeks after she gave birth to five babies at the Clinix Botshelong-Empilweni Private Hospital in Vosloorus on September 6.

It is alleged that he had paid lobola for the Johannesburg woman back in 2014 and that they had been living together for six years until Buthelezi apparently kicked the woman out of their Boksburg home in May of this year for going to a family gathering without his permission, reports Sowetan.

She later found out about his other life after reading that he had collapsed upon learning of the quintuplets.

The alleged fiancée’s relative went on to add, “he probably collapsed because he knows what he has done. They stayed together for six years at his home in Sunward Park. He paid lobola for her in 2014. I used to visit them all the time. The family was preparing for a wedding.”

The publication goes on to add that said relative confirmed that he had kicked his fiancé out but that the couple had gotten their families to intervene in order to resolve the issue and the wedding was back on track. She was also supposed to move back into their home.

Her family has since resorted to finding out what recourse they have against someone they thought would become their son-in-law.

Speaking to the publication yesterday, Buthelezi denied the allegations, stating: “I had paid lobola during the year indicated [2014], but I am not in a relationship with her anymore. There were no plans for a wedding. I am devoting my life and energy to the mother of my five kids.”

He went on to say that he did indeed kick the woman out but he did so because she was with a boyfriend and that this was not the first time she had cheated on him, even though they were not in a relationship.

“I ended my relationship long before. I chased her away when she took my car and spent a weekend in Rustenburg with a boyfriend,” Buthelezi said.

