Eish! 19.9.2018 10:27 am

The most ridiculous things done by #AfricanPoliticians

Kaunda Selisho
Supra Mahumapelo is seen at a press conference at Luthuli House, 23 May 2018, where he announced that he would be going on early retirement, thus leaving his post as premier of the North West Province. Picture: Michel Bega

You would have had to live through some of these to have believed they ever happened.

Although Africa is not a country, the cross-border similarities between countries across the continent certainly make it feel that way.

Even things that feel like idiosyncrasies unique to our countries turn out to be quite common to everyday life in Africa. Nothing makes this fact clearer than the common ridiculousness that all our politicians share.

Comedian Trevor Noah once said that politicians make comedians’ jobs easier because of the way they do things and based on the following thread, Noah was right.

Twitter user @michaeldera compiled a hilarious list of the most ridiculous things African politicians have done over the years for content curation account @AfricanCurators.

It should be noted that the claim that South African Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi sought to ban a sexual position for health reasons is untrue.

