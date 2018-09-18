Infamous pastor makes congregants drink Jik

Prophet Rufus Phala, the minister who made his congregants drink Dettol in 2016, has picked a different detergent to feed his all-too-loyal followers – Jik.

Daily Sun reports that Phala assured his congregation that they were not actually drinking Jik, but Jesus’ blood.

ALSO READ: Another pastor strikes, makes congregants drink Dettol

The prophet told Daily Sun that after he makes a miraculous declaration, he has the ability to turn Jik into the blood of Jesus, likening it to a story in the Bible where Jesus gives his congregants wine to drink, telling them that it is his blood.

Phala’s church, the Ark Centre Ministry in Limpopo, has come under fire from the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural‚ Religious and Linguistic Communities, citing that Phala was simply doing this to gain popularity, and that people participating in the activity of drinking a potentially deadly substance are looking for popularity as well.

In case Phala’s new stunt didn’t seem deadly enough, here is what happens when you drink undiluted bleach from the bottle:

The Daily Meal explains that household bleach, in this case Jik, is a dilution of about 5.25% sodium hypochlorite in water. As bleach is an oxidizer, it causes chemical burns. This means that by drinking bleach, you are essentially burning your insides from your mouth to your esophagus, and then to your stomach.

Immediately after drinking bleach, one would experience nausea, chest pain, lowered blood pressure and delirium, possibly followed by coma and death, says ThoughtCo.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android