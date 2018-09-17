WATCH: Nigerian pastor ‘vomits money’ into a bag in SA

If we believed everything we saw on social media, we’d soon be thinking that Nigerian pastors are able to vomit up cash.

A video that has been doing the rounds over the past few days shows an alleged man of God wowing a South African congregation with his ability to vomit South African banknotes into an apparently empty handbag.

Although it’s obviously a trick (and not even performed particularly well, since the clip appears to show the pastor putting something into the previously empty bag before it turns out to be full of cash, the congregation seems largely impressed by the “miracle”.

News websites in Nigeria have identified the pastor in question as Prophet Andrew Ejimadu.

Ejimadu is currently said to be based in South Africa, and may even be doing quite well (although frankly we think he could have at least vomited up a bit more money – the probable explanation for why was because he ended up giving the “vomit cash” away to the faithful).

Watch the video below:

A pastor that vomits money I have seen it all, Nigerians are hustlers ????????pic.twitter.com/U33wRJlIvr — The Instigator (@Am_Blujay) September 17, 2018

On his Facebook page Ejimadu reportedly wrote [sic all]: “5000 people will receive Miracle MONEY this night. Last Sunday as i was preaching at the church here in Limpopo, I came across a lady and I saw how so desperately she needed money. I said mama, stand up, she stood. I asked her, how much do you have in your handbag? She replied 1 Rand 50 cent. I said empty your handbag, she did, I took the handbag to the congregation and asked them to verify if indeed there was no money inside the handbag. The congregation verified that there was not even a cent in the bag. I took the empty bag, I prayed and asked God to fill it up with money and all of a sudden, money started coming out from my mouth. The congregation was shocked beyond reasoning watching me vomit notes of Rands into the empty bag.This is not the first time I vomited money but the people in Limpopo was seeing it for the first time.

“Because of fears and shocks in their eyes, I called on a banker present at the service to come and verify if what I vomited was fake or real notes. The lady confirmed that the notes were real and we distributed the notes to the congregation. Many people say it’s magic while others are saying it’s not real. I have not even started performing miracles on earth, very soon, I will show the world all signs written in the Bible before the coming of Jesus.

“Miracles that will drop our jaws will happen like waters. But while you are busy arguing and doubting whether MIRACLE MONEY is real or not, 5000 people will receive Miracle MONEY in there handbags and wallets this night. If you have red this post, Use your right hand to comment ‘Come’ 12 different times, share this post 12 different times and use your mouth to shout come 4 times. Your body will shake immediately you do these, check your handbag or wallet in the morning, you will find money. This is not magic or a joke. Try and see. It will happen to 5000 people. Make sure to follow the instructions. I will vomit money for you tonight.”

If any of you happen to try this and find that it works, please don’t contact us to tell us all about it.