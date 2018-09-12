 
Eish! 12.9.2018 12:43 pm

WATCH: Truck driver causes massive crash after abandoning the wheel

Sjani Campher
Screenshot of the video.

Damning dashcam video footage shows what the driver was really up to moments before the beer-spill accident on the N4.

A truck carrying a shipment of beer overturned on Monday morning after the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle.

However, in the footage it can be clearly seen how the driver gets up from his seat to search for something behind him before he rolls the truck, reported Middelburg Observer.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Suspects race through Durban North traffic in high-speed chase

The transporting company suffered a loss of R2 million as a result of the accident. Most of the remaining cargo was carried away by looters.

Watch the footage below: 

