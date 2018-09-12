WATCH: Truck driver causes massive crash after abandoning the wheel

A truck carrying a shipment of beer overturned on Monday morning after the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle.

However, in the footage it can be clearly seen how the driver gets up from his seat to search for something behind him before he rolls the truck, reported Middelburg Observer.

The transporting company suffered a loss of R2 million as a result of the accident. Most of the remaining cargo was carried away by looters.

