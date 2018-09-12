University plans to protect its students from getting free money

In a post on social media, well-known eccentric socialite and businessman Malcolm X shared a letter on Tuesday supposedly written by Vaal University of Technology management cautioning students and staff against him.

It refers to him as a “certain individual” who came to the university library on 2 September in the early afternoon and “dished out money to students with the assistance of certain individuals”.

The university said they were concerned that this act of apparent largesse might have had bad intentions, “be it selling of drugs, human trafficking, etc”.

They vowed to tighten security on the campus.

Take a look at the letter below:

Malcolm X later wrote, clearly somewhat tongue in cheek: “My sincere apologies to the Vaal University of Technology for the permission I got from their Security to dish out cash to Students in the university library last week. I further apologize that their Security escorted me to all library floors where students were.” The businessman has been making headlines over the past few months for giving away cash to students and other people in need.

Late last year he was called a “blesser with a difference” when he posted a video of himself giving money to two homeless guys for Christmas, and another in a clothing store when he gave a grandmother and her granddaughter money for school shoes for the girl.

He has called his regular visits to campuses to give money to students the #StudentChallenge.

Earlier this year he told Daily Sun: “I love to help the needy where I can. It really breaks my heart to see people without homes, food or essentials.”

Malcolm X, who now says he’s also known as “Business”, is originally from Sebokeng in the Vaal. He once got into a fight with Home Affairs to have his name legally changed to Malcolm X, in tribute to the late US civil rights icon, but the system would not allow him to have a single letter as a surname. He eventually won the fight.