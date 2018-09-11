Mpumalanga Wimpy investigates claims of food tampering

Wimpy in i’langa Mall recently came under fire after a customer alleged on social media that her husband’s food was spiked with a “substance similar to faeces” this past weekend, reported Lowvelder.

The customer, Mildri Parker Potgieter, was adamant to prove that it was intentionally placed there and took to social media. Even though it seems like neither the post, nor her profile exists anymore, a screenshot was taken and has been spreading like wildfire.

She gave no reason for the waiters’ actions, and alleged that the staff laughed of sheer joy, and “bragged” about how “they caught a white man”.

Even though she reminded other customers that these incidents are very seldom isolated incidents, the screenshot of her post on social media sparked a massive reaction, and potential and existing customers across South Africa, vowed to never visit this, or any other Wimpy branch again.

Wimpy said in an official statement that it has launched a full investigation into the allegations relating to food tampering.

The statement read: “As a business, we can assure you that we have strict operational policies and procedures in place to ensure that our restaurants uphold the highest standards of food quality and safety. Due to the seriousness of this allegation, all parties involved, along with head office are working together to investigate every element. Based on the findings, we will take the appropriate actions. We appreciate your patience during this time.”

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

