Self-proclaimed blesser robbed of R400k in US hotel room

Congolese-born self-proclaimed blesser Serge Cabonge had a bitter pill to swallow in Los Angeles this week, after he was allegedly robbed of R400 000 (approximately $25 000) by two American woman, reports Sunday Sun.

According to Cabonge, who is in the US to shoot a reality show, after taking the girls shopping, he returned to his hotel room to find the R400 000, which was meant to pay the production crew, missing from the hotel safe.

Cabonge then opened a case of theft with LA police, who are investigating the matter. They also confirmed with Sunday Sun that the theft did occur and that it is being investigated.

CCTV footage shows one of the girls entering Cabonge’s hotel room without him, and leaving shortly afterwards. It is suspected that this was when the money was taken. Since the incident, the women seemed to have vanished.

Cabonge is renowned for carrying large amounts of cash with him, citing that it makes doing business more convenient.

The incident will not slow down the show’s production, said Cabonge, adding that the show is an important opportunity for him to set the record straight on what a blesser is, because he reportedly feels that people in South Africa do not properly understand the blesser phenomenon.

He does not like the perception that blessers are “buying sex”, whereas he says he just likes to spoil the woman in his life.

Those who condemn Cabonge and blessers may say that if karma was a thing, Cabonge definitely had this coming.

