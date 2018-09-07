 
Eish! 7.9.2018 09:24 am

Meet Malema the Black Jesus

Citizen reporter
Malema, the Black Jesus. Picture: Twitter/@mmara_j

In July, the EFF leader said his party’s arrival was ‘like the coming of Jesus’.

An EFF supporter who posted a meme of party leader Julius Malema as the Black Jesus was variously mocked, supported and criticised on Twitter on Thursday.

He was reacting to Malema calling for a face-to-face engagement with long-time enemies AfriForum on the issue of land expropriation without compensation.

Another EFF supporter, Mandla Khumalo, just said: “No!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”, though later made it clear he’d still be voting for the EFF in 2019.

“The Honey Badger” mocked the EFF for its faith in not only Malema but the concept of socialism in general.

The image appeared to have first appeared on Twitter a few days ago, and tagged Malema and other EFF leaders.

In July, Malema was the target of criticism from church leaders in the Eastern Cape for his comments that “the EFF is like the coming of Jesus”.

During the party’s birthday celebrations at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in East London, Malema reportedly said Jesus would not be unidentifiable, and that he came in different forms, and five years ago had arrived in Marikana.

“The ANC claimed that they will rule till Jesus comes, but they were wrong, the EFF has arrived. The Jesus that they are talking about arrived five years ago.”

The church leaders said Malema had sought to score political points with his “blasphemous” comments.

