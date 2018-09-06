ABSA claps back at Nandos, Capitec and Nedbank join in

All eyes have been on the recently rebranded ABSA after restaurant chain, Nando’s took a jab at them in their latest TV ad.

The ad, set in the Johannesburg CBD, pokes fun at the abstract, afro-futurist aesthetic recently adopted by brands like Absolut Vodka and ABSA.

The bank recently revealed their revamped look and feel, accompanied by a word they had made up – ‘africanacity,’ while the vodka brand has just completed a campaign in which they sought to redefine African art.

In the ad, directed by Cannes Lion award-winning director, Tebogo Malope, two models are seen seductively advertising a bottle of ‘african nasti’, branded in the same fashion as the new ABSA logo.

Actor, Hamilton Dlamini, went on to ask if this was how things were to be sold. “The face paint. Neon. Burning TV’s. Hashtags. Oily running guys? The voice I’m doing?” he asked.

Absolut Vodka brand ambassador, Khuli Chana, even makes a cameo in the ad as a civilian trapped in traffic caused by a man in an afro-futurist contraption.

Is this how we sell things now? Mxm. There’s more than one flavour to South Africa. #MoreSAFlavour pic.twitter.com/qP3P82eWe0 — NandosSA (@NandosSA) September 3, 2018

Absolut immediately responded to the jab by addressing Khuli Chana directly.

ABSA, on the other hand, took a few days to get their act together and clapped back at Nandos with the following response.

#MoreSAFlavour is great but #MoreSAValue is ????????????. Get a Flexi Value Bundle bank account for only R59.52pm. After all, it’s #CheaperThanChicken pic.twitter.com/azon3RDm4F — Absa South Africa (@AbsaSouthAfrica) September 5, 2018

Capitec and Nedbank got in on the fun.

Imagine all the @NandosSA chicken you could buy if you switched to us and saved on bank fees ???????????? — Capitec Bank (@CapitecBankSA) September 5, 2018

We’ll let @NandosSA handle the sauce, while we handle your money???? — Nedbank (@Nedbank) September 5, 2018

While FNB and Standard Bank were nowhere to be found.

@FNBSA and @Nedbank watching from the sidelines and going, “Andizi!” — Zithulele Sibanyoni (@iamzithu) September 5, 2018

@StandardBankZA you forever offline even on twitter, ayi madoda ???? — delusional sadness (@yourboyssadness) September 5, 2018

Social media users were not amused with the clapback however and felt as though the bank could have done better.

A white person is responsible for this ????????‍♂️ not funny like their bank charges — Foxx Magengenene (@Digital_guruSA) September 5, 2018

This is a weak come back fam pic.twitter.com/DSy237p6Yy — KID (@DubeePD) September 5, 2018

You could always delete this tweet. We would continue with our lives… Pretend we never saw this. — Not John Langalibalele Dube (@mtwesi_sipho) September 5, 2018

This Is Weaker Than The Rand Bruh pic.twitter.com/O9AhbsjyeS — Lerato PM (@LeratoPM_R) September 5, 2018

