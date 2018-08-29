 
menu
Eish! 29.8.2018 03:31 pm

WATCH: Schoolkids save R30 a day by clinging to back of bus

Citizen reporter

Being a ‘Klingon’ can save you money, but it looks hella dangerous.

A video filmed on Wednesday morning by The Citizen’s office manager Johanna illustrates the lengths some schoolkids go to to save a few bucks every day to and from school.

She says she often witnesses the teenagers hanging on to the bus this way, sometimes for 10km stretches at a time, though they sometimes get off at bus stops to rest their arms and wait for the next bus.

Johanna tells us a bus ticket costs about R15, so the kids could be saving as much as R30 a day by being “Klingons”.

.

In the clip below, you can see them crouching down and occasionally looking in through the back window. This was shot on the route between Protea Glen and Thokoza Park in Soweto.

Free ride to school from Protea Glen to Thokoza Park.

Looks a bit dangerous.

Posted by The Citizen News on Wednesday, 29 August 2018

Related Stories
Man killed, as car plunged into Durban river 26.8.2018
Biker dies, six people injured in two Durban crashes 26.8.2018
Man seriously injured in Johannesburg car, bakkie crash 26.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.