WATCH: University of Limpopo students walk out of ‘challenging’ philosophy exam

Three videos have been trending on social media in which hundreds of students can be seen leaving a lecture hall after they described the philosophy exam they were supposed to be writing as “difficult”, reports Polokwane Review.

University of Limpopo students refuse to write the test saying, that it's too difficult, this country is???????? pic.twitter.com/T8vimfE0E1 — Don MuKoBe Escobar ???? (@MuKoBe24) August 28, 2018

University of Limpopo students are out of order…what nonsense is this? "Marumo" •100• pic.twitter.com/CGVAAUDBj7 — Walter Phogole (@LeVodkaSA) August 28, 2018

Watch University of Limpopo students . pic.twitter.com/ZQcWGTwi0K — Live A Little (@BornToLeadSA) August 28, 2018

According to the spokesperson for the university, Johannes Selepe, they still investigating whether the video is genuine or not.

“We will give official comment once we establish whether the video is genuine or not,” he told Bosveld Review.

The three videos have since gained over 12 000 views and have sparked various conversations on the matter on Twitter, with some users applauding the students and others condemning them, saying their actions are a “disgrace”.

Your faves think the students that walked out on an exam room at the University of Limpopo deserve to be expelled cos they ungrateful wait till one students commit suicide cos of academic stress. See how they'll try and raise awareness about depression. Y'all are hypocrites! — ????Palm Tree♡???? (@mstequeiro) August 29, 2018

University of Limpopo Students left in the exam center saying the exam is too difficult.???????????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/xD8yHk2rC2 — Live A Little (@BornToLeadSA) August 28, 2018

That University of Limpopo situation is embarrassing and it yet again displays our lack of discipline as a people. The level of discipline we demand from our politicians versus our conduct as citizens is not the same. — JustADriveBy (@JustADriveBy) August 29, 2018

expel all those university of limpopo students. bastards. — champagne puppy. (@siiiyanda_) August 29, 2018

Students walking out of the exam center because the test was allegedly "too difficult" is a disgrace. The reputational damage to (the institution itself and) everyone who acquires a qualification from the University of Limpopo will be colossal. — spotteR (@fixi1_01) August 29, 2018

