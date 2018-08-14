WATCH: Impromptu wedding held next to Mpumalanga highway

On Tuesday morning, Mpumalanga motorists were greeted with an unusual scene next to the side of the road on their way to work.

Umbali Wedding and Function venue held a mock wedding next to the R40 across the road from Sonpark on the grass in front of Town Lodge.

“We want to showcase that weddings can still be fun as well as create awareness of our open day on Sunday,” Umbali owner Theresa Schoeman told Lowvelder.

The open day will feature a variety of wedding vendors ranging from dresses and cakes to decor and photographers.

Even though the bride and groom met each other only moments before the ceremony, it was great fun and an extraordinary sight next to the busy road.

