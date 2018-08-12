EFF makes fun of Cyril’s sad face as he announces expropriation plan

A still frame from the televised recorded speech President Cyril Ramaphosa delivered late on Tuesday night last week announcing the ANC’s resolve to push through constitutional change on land expropriation without compensation has been used by the Economic Freedom Fighters to mock the president.

The EFF has long alleged that Ramaphosa is not radical enough to back such expropriation and he is merely trying to appease pro-Zuma forces in the ANC who are using the policy of “radical economic transformation” to isolate and embarrass Ramaphosa.

Only a few commentators believe Ramaphosa – a billionaire with a long history of doing business in the private sector – is genuinely enthusiastic about a policy change that could hurt the economy by damaging investor perceptions about South Africa and its commitment to property rights.

The EFF’s deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, said the expression on Ramaphosa’s face was typical of a man announcing “a position on # LandExpropriation, even when you don’t agree with it”.

This is the expression you make just before you announce a position on #LandExpropriation, even when you don’t agree with it. pic.twitter.com/ifTIMUB7A9 — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) August 11, 2018

The ANC, which allegedly wants to push through constitutional changes to section 25 with the help of the EFF before next year’s elections, is hoping a more radical expropriation-without-compensation policy move will help it to win re-election with enough of a majority to remain the governing party.