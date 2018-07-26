Twitter’s weird Burger King-McDonald’s ‘beef’ invokes Bonang and Somizi

It’s not legal in South Africa for one brand to mention another in their marketing or advertising, so Burger King SA may have been driving a bit close to the edge in its recent marketing campaign.

On Wednesday, it launched a supposed “third wheel” friendship promotion that’s giving away free vouchers, and in its promotional pic two people can be seen enjoying their Burger King meal at one of their restaurants while a character who looks suspiciously like Ronald McDonald sits forlornly on its own in the background.

Calling all 3rd wheels – we know you don’t always get the recognition you deserve, but we are rectifying this injustice just in time for #InternationalFriendshipDay (30 July). Tell us why you're a proud 3rd wheel & you could win a BK® voucher. Winners announced 30th July. pic.twitter.com/WXscwkvOIO — Burger King ZA (@BurgerKingZA) July 25, 2018

McDonald’s wasted little time by responding within hours to this obvious dig at its brand and mascot.

They tweeted a quote from reality show star and presenter Bonang Matheba: “… they have to talk about you. Because when they talk about themselves, nobody listens.”

"… they have to talk about you. Because when they talk about themselves, nobody listens" – Bonang Matheba https://t.co/9j1wjMShbx — McDonald's S. Africa (@McDonalds_SA) July 25, 2018

For some, it was a vicious burn from McDonald’s.

Im deathed… Im corpsed… Im deceased. Let me tell you mates, Im unable to can. Beef on steroids ????

Level of heat… We cant be in winter. Must be summer ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/k0aoTgYm3E — Achumile (@theLouis_a) July 25, 2018

Not to be outdone, though, Nando’s decided to join in and tagged Somizi Mhlongo late on Wednesday night.

At this point it was all starting to get way too weird, since everyone knows it’s pretty cold to mention Somizi and Bonang in the same breath nowadays.

The former besties regularly throw shade at each other, a fact few on Twitter missed – though one person had to explain it to some of the others.

Somizi and Bonang once had a twar and now MacDonald's seems to be on Bonang's side with their tweet, hence Nandos' tweet seems to be backing Somizi. Get it now FAM? MacDonald for Bonang and Nandos for Somizi. I'm also in Somizi's corner. — Mongezi Mbomvu (@mongezimbomvu) July 25, 2018

They even used the word 'loyalty' after the whole rumour about Mohale cheating on Somizi. pic.twitter.com/VfJmYx0Wvp — Black Unicorn (@2Purity2) July 25, 2018

Some, though, just want to see South Africa’s most popular take-away chain, KFC, get in the ring.

Please @KFCSA reply with something dope????????????. Just finish this off — uSkoqokoqo Shandu (@uKilla_K) July 25, 2018

Nando’s appears prepared for that though.

@NandosSA please sit this one out its a red meat fight! pic.twitter.com/YBn7cwcTTa — Siyabonga Kheswa (@IamCeeyaK) July 25, 2018

We couldn’t let you guys suffer through all that beef. ???? — NandosSA (@NandosSA) July 25, 2018

It seems social media is becoming a stomping ground for brands to troll each other. Netflix SA recently posted an ad on Twitter that was obviously poking fun at MultiChoice, which is yet to retaliate.

The pay-TV operator asked for web-streaming services to be regulated in South Africa, which is currently not the case.