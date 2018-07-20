 
Eish! 20.7.2018 12:45 pm

People are jumping out of moving cars to dance to Drake’s ‘In My Feelings’

Citizen Reporter
The latest viral dance craze is unique and quite dangerous, and involves participants jumping out of their moving car to dance to Drake’s latest hit song.

Drake’s most recent hit ‘In My Feelings’, off his new album Scorpion, has people all over the US taking part in the latest viral dance challenge.

In the past, trends such as the Harlem shake, the mannequin challenge and the running man challenge were pretty standard – film yourself dancing like crazy. This year’s viral dance challenge has stepped up its game. Dubbed ‘The Shiggy Challenge’, the dance involves getting out of a moving car and dancing the Shiggy to In My Feelings.

Thanks to comedian Shiggy, Drake’s hit is now the number one streaming song on Streaming Songs and On-Demand Streaming Songs. The Shiggy Challenge increased Scorpion’s revenue streaming figures by 58 percent when compared to its opening week, according to Nielson Music.

Drake has praised Shiggy for propelling his song to number one.

The Shiggy has also caught the attention of a number of celebrities, such as Ciara, Will Smith, Kevin Hart, Charlamagne Tha God and even Drake himself.

Watch as these celebs get Shiggy with it:

As is the case with all viral trends, fail videos are in abundance, especially with something that involves getting out of a moving car – arguably not the easiest dance move to pull off.

It goes without saying that this challenge, albeit fun and rather cool-looking, is definitely not a good idea. But, judging on the Shiggy dance’s popularity, it seems that many fans aren’t too bothered with putting their lives on the line for a cool viral video. We can only imagine what may happen should this trend hit South Africa.

