Eish! 6.7.2018 10:25 am

WATCH: Police officer needs some serious help to mount her bike

Liandri Pretorius
A video posted on Facebook in November 2017 has gone viral once again.

A video of someone helping what seems to be a police officer get on her motorcycle has gone viral again.

Video footage that emerged in November last year has recently gone viral again, Centurion Rekord reports.

According to media reports, the video was reportedly posted on Facebook by Stefan Jacobs. It shows a female police officer struggling to mount her bike.

The video was filmed on November 24, 2017, reportedly by Leana van Wyk, who said four police officers were travelling together, but “things took a turn for the worst” after one officer struggled for ages to mount her bike.

