This pic of ‘Cupcake’ Cyril checking Winnie out has Twitter in stitches

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been spending time with the former wife of the late president Nelson Mandela during this week’s drive to get voters to check their status on the roll.

A picture of the two of them in what look like Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s living room has been trending since Saturday, mainly due to the pose and look Ramaphosa is giving the woman who has often described herself as the living embodiment of the ANC.

His Adidas sneakers have apparently also raised eyebrows, since the Twitterati seem to find it amusing that a billionaire might opt for such “affordable footwear”.

Ramaphosa picked up the nickname “Cupcake” in the wake of a brief sex scandal last year that involved allegations that he was having affairs with numerous young women. In one of the leaked emails that were confirmed to have come from one of his personal Gmail accounts, one of the women calls him Cupcake.

The Twitterverse has pointed out that there are numerous poses of the president looking a bit camp or even effeminate, despite his bulk.

Take a look at some of the hilarious tweets below.

ALERT : New Meme 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Ca2r41C2nk — Clement Manyathela (@TheRealClementM) March 10, 2018

Uthini sana pic.twitter.com/8d2gKni7MD — Bobby Lunga Love (@BobbyLungaLove) March 10, 2018

Silili is a character though 😂😂😂 Whose father is this!? pic.twitter.com/NQhOvLkWJA — #JUSTICEFORGABISILENGCOBO (@BlacFeegar) March 10, 2018

I see the MEME mara what size is Ramaphosa's tekkie? — KGEE-M😍 (@KGEEMk) March 10, 2018

He is so sincere shwem. Meanwhile our brothers are out there buying a R5000 Timberland/Jordans while #PresidentMatamela wears a R500 sneaker. — thabiso mashishi (@thabisomashish1) March 10, 2018

Woza phela Winnie, call me cupcake, kanye nje pic.twitter.com/0B0lvmxG2K — Lindi (@SliKhoza) March 10, 2018

"Thinking what I am thinking " pic.twitter.com/dukOQGup97 — Call me X !!!!!!! (@KAGISO_X6) March 10, 2018

Eyes down Mr president — Osborne netsh (@NetshOsborne) March 10, 2018