 
menu
Eish! 11.3.2018 11:33 am

This pic of ‘Cupcake’ Cyril checking Winnie out has Twitter in stitches

Citizen reporter
Cyril Ramaphosa with Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Cyril Ramaphosa with Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.

Mzansi seems to think there’s no better ‘President of Memes’ than Ramaphosa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been spending time with the former wife of the late president Nelson Mandela during this week’s drive to get voters to check their status on the roll.

A picture of the two of them in what look like Winnie Madikizela-Mandela’s living room has been trending since Saturday, mainly due to the pose and look Ramaphosa is giving the woman who has often described herself as the living embodiment of the ANC.

His Adidas sneakers have apparently also raised eyebrows, since the Twitterati seem to find it amusing that a billionaire might opt for such “affordable footwear”.

Ramaphosa picked up the nickname “Cupcake” in the wake of a brief sex scandal last year that involved allegations that he was having affairs with numerous young women. In one of the leaked emails that were confirmed to have come from one of his personal Gmail accounts, one of the women calls him Cupcake.

The Twitterverse has pointed out that there are numerous poses of the president looking a bit camp or even effeminate, despite his bulk.

Take a look at some of the hilarious tweets below.

Related Stories
Ramaphosa must commit to payment plan to pay business suppliers, says DA 25.2.2018
WATCH: ANC MP pays tribute to Ramaphosa in ‘broken’ Venda 21.2.2018
Why Cyril rewrites narrative of him and Zuma as enemies 21.2.2018
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_1 POS 3
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_2 POS 4
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x600_1 POS 5


hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 3 NO 1 TRIP TO HEAVEN

VALUE BET

RACE 10 NO 1 TILL DAWN

RACE MEETING

10 March 2018 TURFFONTEIN

hot tips of the day
Ad Placeholder Id: ad_300x250_3 POS 8

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.