WATCH: Hilarious video of Chiefs fan falling apart during derby

Although it was probably always going to be a bit much to expect Kaizer Chiefs to beat the high-flying Orlando Pirates over the weekend, it’s obvious that Amakhosi fans still believed.
It was a bit too much to handle for one loyal fan, who couldn’t stop crying during the match.
Check out the video below. The other fans in the stands with him couldn’t quite believe just how badly this guy was taking the loss.
Pirates defeated Chiefs 3-1 in the Absa Premiership and closed the gap on leaders Mamelodi Sundowns to just four points.
Chiefs went behind after a turnover set up Thembinkosi Lorch to finish in the bottom corner. Bucs could have been 2-0 soon after but were denied by the ref.
Chiefs drew level after 29 minutes through a Leonardo Castro header.
But Luvuyo Memela put the Bucs in charge in the second half and they eventually found the third with Memela running behind the defence to beat Khune at the near post.
