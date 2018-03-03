WATCH: Yet another SABC blunder calling Ramaphosa ‘President Zuma’

It seems that change is hard to get used to and even the most professional among us still haven’t adjusted to the fact that there’s a new sheriff in town.

Yet another slip of the tongue happened on Friday while what’s understood to have been SABC journalist Mzwandile Mbeje was commenting on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s trip to Angola, in which he mistakenly said it was President Zuma in attendance.

An earlier on-air slip-up this month had also referred to Ramaphosa as the chimera “Jacob Ramaphosa”.

Ramaphosa is on an official three-nation trip in the SADC region. The president commenced his trip in Luanda, Angola, on Friday where he met Angolan President João Lourenço, the current chair of the SADC organ on politics, defence, and security co-operation.

He then proceeded to Windhoek in Namibia where he held a courtesy meeting with Namibian President Hage Geingob, the incoming SADC chair after South Africa.

Ramaphosa has been accompanied by International Relations and Co-operation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu and Defence and Military Veterans Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, the presidency said.

Earlier this year SABC anchor Peter Ndoro accidentally killed Ramaphosa off by saying the South African president had died in Zimbabwe when he meant to say Morgan Tsvangirai.

Taking to Twitter last week, Ndoro then thanked Ramaphosa for having “graciously” accepted his apology. He said he would return to work after that weekend, having taken a break due to exhaustion.

Last month, he also hd to apologise to viewers for declaring that IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi had died. The veteran journalist indicated to SABC management that he was fatigued and was taken off air to rest.

Mbeje was the journalist who interviewed a strangely defiant Zuma earlier this month, on the afternoon before he resigned. Zuma had been facing a motion of no confidence in the National Assembly that he had no hope of surviving following his official recall by the ANC.

