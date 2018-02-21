 
Eish! 21.2.2018 04:24 pm

Twitter reacts to Gigaba quoting Kendrick Lamar, candy crush jokes in budget speech

Nica Schreuder
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba. Image: Twitter/TimesLIVE

People have spoken out against the 1% VAT increase, raising concerns on how it will affect the poor.

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba delivered the 2018 budget speech on 21 February. And, naturally, social media is alive with opinions and reactions.

Gigaba seemed to have the speech under control, even slipping in a few jokes about needing Candy Crush rehab, and quoting from rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Here are some of the social media reactions, courtesy of Twitter, to provide some perspective on today’s events:

Everything you must know about Gigaba’s R57bn free tertiary education plan

