Twitter reacts to Gigaba quoting Kendrick Lamar, candy crush jokes in budget speech

Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba delivered the 2018 budget speech on 21 February. And, naturally, social media is alive with opinions and reactions.

Gigaba seemed to have the speech under control, even slipping in a few jokes about needing Candy Crush rehab, and quoting from rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Here are some of the social media reactions, courtesy of Twitter, to provide some perspective on today’s events:

If you’re wondering, there’s no budget for nuclear 🤟🏽🇿🇦✊🏿 and Minister Gigaba says there won’t be although it’s still in energy mix. pic.twitter.com/Hsn66YOQjF — Ferial Haffajee (@ferialhaffajee) February 21, 2018

#BudgetSpeech2018 did this just happen? We gonna be alright!! KENDRICK LAMAR stand up😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tu5afh3KHL — #IDS (@Official_IDS_SA) February 21, 2018

Some irony that it’s Malusi Gigaba, who laid the platform for state capture at Eskom and Transnet years ago, who must be the one announcing a hike in VAT to 15% to plug the hole created by years of Zuma-era corruption. — Rob Rose (@robrose_za) February 21, 2018

Hope Gigaba will give us good news such as the reduce price of eggs The reduce of @DStv 😑 The reduce of Data #DataMustFall The reduce of OROS For Youth Sakes #budgetspeech2018 #SGBudget2018 — 💀IGGY💀 (@ItsTheRealBizZ) February 21, 2018

The problem with #Budget2018 is the unfairness of it. The massive hole in the fiscus is directly due to Zupta looting. Of this there can be no doubt. And now ordinary people have to pay to fill it. And listen to Gigaba deliver the message. — Karin Richards (@Richards_Karin) February 21, 2018

Can Gigaba please just reduce the price of eggs from R130. 00 to its normal R70 price for the sake of our varsity students 😭😭#budgetspeech2018 — muVenda (@Chris_matams) February 21, 2018

#BudgetSpeech2018 Malusi Gigaba is reading from his Glasses we are in 2018 he is in 2030 levels pic.twitter.com/aMTIMD5iaY — TravelPrenuer (@Tonymsomi) February 21, 2018

Gigaba is so corrupt even his joke attempts are annoying — Jalamba (@simphiw_) February 21, 2018

The only way to survive this Gigaba budget is to be born again! pic.twitter.com/WRqtEV0TIk — Mbathane Matshaya (@MbataneMatshaya) February 21, 2018

Malusi Gigaba is a Trevor Manuel, him combined with Ramaphosa is not good for the poor… we're in trouble — Thami Mthimkhulu (@Mtamerri) February 21, 2018

If constipation had a soundtrack it would be Gigaba trying to squeeze out that Kendrick line. Pooh. — Haute (@MathaboPris) February 21, 2018

What kills me is the minister didn't even get the quote right the first time. 'We gon be right'. Argh.#Gigaba #KendrickLamar pic.twitter.com/CifWIoKWU9 — Janine Jellars sings kikirikirikiki (@janine_j) February 21, 2018

Guptas: lets Go to SA Gigaba: welcome..please guys loot loot loot loot loot 💰💰💰 Guptas: we’re done looting 😀 Gigaba: please RUN now..catch you in Dubai with my share 😜 Gigaba: fellow SAns we’re broke therefore we increase everything so we can recover.#BudgetSpeech2018 pic.twitter.com/71dVgyN4sC — Mmapula (@Mmaps_ThePro) February 21, 2018

Five of the top decisions taken in #BudgetSpeech2018 IMO: 1. VAT increase by 1% point to 15%

2. Below inflation personal income tax increase

3. Spending will be cut by R85-billion over three years

4. Free fees allocation of R57 billion

5. R6-billion to drought relief — Verashni Pillay (@verashni) February 21, 2018

Budget in a Nutshell: We stole all the money and now you, the public, need to pay us more money to make up the shortfall.#BudgetSpeech2018 — Ryan Wallace (@thatwallace) February 21, 2018

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.