Eish! 17.2.2018 07:01 pm

Best reactions to Baleka Mbete kissing Cyril Ramaphosa

Lily Rose
CAPE TOWN, SOUTH AFRICA  FEBRUARY 15: Speaker of the National Assembly Baleka Mbete and Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa during the second day of the 2017 State of the Nation Address (SONA) debate at the National Assembly on February 15, 2017 in Cape Town, South Africa. Political parties debated President Jacob Zumas SONA which was marred by chaos, violence and insults. (Photo by Gallo Images / Beeld / Lulama Zenzile)

Cyril Ramaphosa received applause and cheers when he was sworn in as South Africa’s new president in Parliament on Thursday.

But Baleka Mbete, who was sitting next to him, appeared a little too excited.

The Speaker of the National Assembly planted a kiss on Cyril’s cheek, and then proceeded to rub her lipstick off. She also playfully tapped his face with her finger.

The moment raised many eyebrows, with some viewers thinking she kissed the president on his lips.

Here’s a look at what happened:

Ramaphosa seemed a bit flustered after the awkward moment – which didn’t go unnoticed by social media users.

Mbete was trending on Twitter on Thursday night.

“Baleka Mbete trying to kiss Ramaphosa live on national tv. secure the bag mama. That was awkward though LOL,” one tweep posted.

Some Twitter users claimed that she was trying to kiss the president on the lips, and not his cheek, but was pushed away by the president.

“Cyril Ramaphosa was ambushed by that kiss from Baleka Mbete. He wasn’t ready,” one user posted.

Another added: “Baleka Mbete did a lamza [French kiss]???”

The speaker is not the only person making news for the wrong reasons following Ramaphosa’s big moment.

SABC anchor Peter Ndoro was dragged on Twitter for “killing off” the president on live TV.

“… from former president Thabo Mbeki about events taking place, not just here in South Africa, but in Zimbabwe as well, with the passing of Cyril Ramaphosa,” he says in the viral clip.

He meant to name Zimbabwean politician Morgan Tsvangirai, who lost his battle with colon cancer this week.

Brought to you by All4women

