 
menu
54th ANC National Conference 28.12.2017 06:46 pm

10 reasons rand picked against the dollar, according to ‘Mama Action’

Gosebo Mathope
Nomvula Mokonyane , Minister of Water Affairs and Sanitation smiles during tributes at Eddie Zondi's funeral, UJ Soweto Campus, 22 June 2014. The funeral was attended by hundreds of friends and family. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Nomvula Mokonyane , Minister of Water Affairs and Sanitation smiles during tributes at Eddie Zondi's funeral, UJ Soweto Campus, 22 June 2014. The funeral was attended by hundreds of friends and family. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Reason number ten, according to ‘Mama Action,’ is that ‘ii-cupcake is in the oven.’

South Africans welcomed the news that our notorious weak currency has gained traction against the US dollar, currently at around R12.25, by wondering if Nomvula Mokonyane had anything to do with the outcome.

She was predictably confronted with this matter after making remarks during the ANC presidential campaign trail where she said those blaming President Jacob Zuma for the weakening rand should note, cadres will make a plan.

No one really expected the former Gauteng premier and now minister of water and sanitation to respond to a Facebook bait. She did and explained why the performance of one of Africa’s strongest currencies had improved.

“Wuuu shame!! It picked up because we all worked for it,” the Kagiso-born ex-freedom fighter gave ten reasons.

1. Conference didn’t collapse
2. None of us are going to form a new party
3. There is no single slate that won
4. We took good resolutions to move forward
5. We are ready for 2019
6. Phakama wena randi and get out of politics
7. #asiyindawo
8. #phakamamatamela
9. We will soldier on irrespective!
10. I cupcake is in the oven

Nomvula Mokonyane allegedly asked for vote recount at ANC conference

Related Stories
LISTEN: Mokonyane denies claims she asked for vote recount at #ANC54 19.12.2017
Mokonyane: I declined nomination to consolidate NDZ support 18.12.2017
Department of Water’s millions flowing in after threat to cut water 13.12.2017

hot tips of the day
BEST BET

RACE 9 Jazallah

VALUE BET

RACE 2 Costa De Sol

RACE MEETING

28 December Kenilworth

hot tips of the day

today in print

Read Today's edition

poll

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.