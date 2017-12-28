10 reasons rand picked against the dollar, according to ‘Mama Action’

She was predictably confronted with this matter after making remarks during the ANC presidential campaign trail where she said those blaming President Jacob Zuma for the weakening rand should note, cadres will make a plan.

South Africans welcomed the news that our notorious weak currency has gained traction against the US dollar, currently at around R12.25, by wondering if Nomvula Mokonyane had anything to do with the outcome.

No one really expected the former Gauteng premier and now minister of water and sanitation to respond to a Facebook bait. She did and explained why the performance of one of Africa’s strongest currencies had improved.

“Wuuu shame!! It picked up because we all worked for it,” the Kagiso-born ex-freedom fighter gave ten reasons.

1. Conference didn’t collapse

2. None of us are going to form a new party

3. There is no single slate that won

4. We took good resolutions to move forward

5. We are ready for 2019

6. Phakama wena randi and get out of politics

7. #asiyindawo

8. #phakamamatamela

9. We will soldier on irrespective!

10. I cupcake is in the oven