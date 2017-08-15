 
Eish! 15.8.2017 07:15 pm

Five pics of places where Grace Mugabe did not show up today

Charles Cilliers

The police have been scratching their heads, wondering where Ms Indiana Jones of the Extension Cord could possibly be. We had a look around, just to help out.

1. Hong Kong

FILE PICTURE: Hong Kong. AFP Photo.

The Zimbabwean First Lady was not in Hong Kong today, even though the shopping in this city is great.

2. War-torn Aleppo

Grace Mugabe was not among the ruins of Aleppo in Syria, despite the fact that this is probably the last place Fikile Mbaweezy Mr Razzmatazz Mbalula was going to look for her.

3. The North Pole

NTB SCANPIX/AFP/File / TORE MEEKA polar bear walks across the ice in the Arctic near the North Pole

We’re not sure if Benoni’s less favourite famous export takes the issue of bringing attention to climate change as seriously as Lewis Pugh does. We checked. She doesn’t. There was no Amazing Grace here either.

4. The moon

We whipped out our telescope and did a quick scan of the lunar landscape. There was no angry woman in a headscarf swinging an extension cord in low gravity here either.

5. The Randburg Magistrate’s Court

Members of the media await the arrival of Zimbawean First Lady Grace Mugabe outside the Randburg Magistrates Court, 15 August 2017. Grace Mugabe was to appear in court on assault charges. She never arrived. Picture: Natasha Biccard

Picture: Natasha Biccard

She wasn’t here today either, even though our police minister assured us she would be. We sent a whole lot of journalists to check, so we’re pretty sure. We know Mbaks likes to sneak important people in through side doors, but we checked those too, just in case. Sorry, no Grace!

